Why Deion Sanders doesn't want Colorado ranked to finish season
Coming out of the bye week, Deion Sanders had plenty to say about his 21st-ranked Colorado Buffaloes and their promising season.
The Buffaloes, sitting at 6-2 overall and 4-1 in Big 12 play, have gained considerable momentum as they move up in rankings and edge closer to the conference title race. At Tuesday's practice, the team was so sharp and focused that Sanders called them together mid-session to praise their discipline, a moment they initially mistook for criticism. Sanders wanted to make sure they knew he was genuinely pleased with their growth and hard work.
In his press conference on Tuesday, Sanders addressed the buzz surrounding the team's ranking, offering a unique perspective. He made it clear that he doesn’t want his team to be placed in the polls, asking Associated Press voters to leave them out. Sanders believes that rankings can be deceptive and even harmful, saying, “Rankings are like a tease, man. Rankings can fool you.” He stressed the importance of not letting such recognition distort the team’s self-image. “We know who we are,” he stated about his players should focus on their identity and performance rather than external validation. For Sanders, staying grounded and avoiding the hype is crucial.
Shedeur Sanders shoots down speculation about NFL future
The Buffaloes’ upcoming matchup at Texas Tech is a significant one, as they aim to build on their three-game winning streak on the road—a feat the program hasn’t accomplished since the 2001-02 season. Last season, Colorado struggled with a 2-4 road record, highlighting the progress they've made under Sanders’ guidance. With the game set for Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on FOX, the Buffaloes are preparing to showcase the discipline and determination that have defined their journey this season.
Deion Sanders shows concern over Travis Hunter's late-night on ATV and shooting range
Coach Prime's approach emphasizes humility and focus, seeking to instill a mindset in his players that transcends the allure of rankings, focusing instead on maintaining a strong identity and cohesive team spirit as they push through the remainder of the season.