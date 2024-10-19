Will Coach Prime pull Shilo Sanders if he plays "Horrible" against Arizona?
The Colorado Buffaloes football team, under the leadership of Deion Sanders, has faced intense scrutiny and high expectations this season. Despite their ups and downs, the standard set by Coach Prime for the program remains unwavering.
Sanders constantly emphasizes that "The standard is the standard," a phrase that signifies the team’s commitment to excellence, regardless of circumstances. This sentiment was put to the test recently with the return of Shilo Sanders, one of the Buffs' key defensive players, who was coming back from a forearm injury that sidelined him for three weeks.
As the self-proclaimed "Headache Gang CEO," Shilo expressed deep disappointment in his performance during his return. By his own admission, he had one of the worst games of his career, acknowledging that he was not at his best. The game revealed signs of rust, as his inability to wrap up tackles was evident, particularly against Kansas State running back DJ Giddens. Coach Prime didn’t hold back in his assessment, stating that Shilo “played horrible” and “was rusty.” Sanders’ father noted that his son struggled with his footing and wasn’t executing his open-field tackles as expected, particularly against a back like Giddens. However, Coach Prime also showed confidence in Shilo's ability to bounce back, affirming that the young safety would "do better" moving forward.
Shilo's return came at a time when the Buffs' defense had been thriving in his absence. Over the three games he missed, the Colorado defense recorded an impressive eight sacks, seven forced fumbles (one of which was returned for a touchdown), and six interceptions. Perhaps most notably, the defense did not allow a single 100-yard rusher during that span, a testament to their improved discipline and aggression. The unit appeared to function like a well-oiled machine, with no weak links. Their ability to stifle the once-dominant UCF rushing attack, which was ranked second in the nation before dropping to sixth, proved that the defense could still hold its own without Shilo on the field.
Given this defensive success, Shilo's subpar performance against Kansas State led some fans to turn on him, despite their previous support. The pressure on Shilo intensified, as the fanbase began to question whether he could regain his form after the injury. Heading into week 7, the Buffs’ record is the same as it was at this point last season, and the upcoming matchup against Arizona presents a pivotal moment for the team. Colorado is looking to avenge last year’s loss to Arizona, which came on a walk-off field goal, and they are still aiming for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. However, one question that lingers in the minds of many fans is whether Coach Prime would consider benching Shilo if he continues to struggle against Arizona.
Coach Prime, however, has made it clear that Shilo is "tried and true" and that he trusts him to perform when it matters most. He expressed confidence in Shilo’s ability to make the plays necessary to help the team win. Nevertheless, the question remains: would Coach Prime be willing to pull his son from the game if he becomes a liability? The decision to bench a key player is never easy, especially when that player is not only a star but also family. This dilemma draws parallels to the tough call made by Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham, who benched his starting quarterback Cam Rising after he suffered a hand injury Week 2 against Baylor. Rising sat for three games before now being out for the season. It shows that even star players aren’t immune to being sidelined, if it’s in the team’s best interest.
Ultimately, Coach Prime is the one who knows Shilo’s capabilities better than anyone else. He has seen his son overcome multiple injuries, including a knee injury at South Carolina, shoulder surgery eariler this year, and now the forearm issue from Week 2 at Nebraska. The fans who have adored Shilo's aggressive play on the field don’t want to see him sidelined, but they also expect him to meet the high standard he has set for himself. As the Buffs face Arizona, all eyes will be on Sanders and whether he can rise to the occasion. If not, Coach Prime may face one of the toughest decisions of his coaching career. After all, as Coach Prime consistently reminds everyone, "The standard is the standard."