Will Julian Lewis be the start of Colorado turning out top-tier quarterbacks?
The quarterback position is often referred to as the most important in all sports, carrying the weight of a team’s success and serving as the face of a program. In today’s era of high-scoring offenses and show-stopping performances, fans expect quarterbacks to lead the charge, making them central to a university’s identity. A few programs like Alabama, Ohio State, and USC have historically been powerhouses in developing top-tier quarterbacks who transition seamlessly into the NFL, dominating draft boards and professional football.
Alabama’s reputation as a quarterback factory is evident with players like Bryce Young, the 2023 first overall pick by the Carolina Panthers. This legacy includes Mac Jones (15th overall in 2021), Tua Tagovailoa (5th overall in 2020), and Jalen Hurts, who won a national championship with Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma and being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. Alabama’s QB lineage dates back to Joe Namath, who set the standard for excellence. These players have not only excelled in college but have also thrived in the NFL, showcasing Alabama’s ability to develop quarterbacks for the next level.
Ohio State has similarly made its mark. C.J. Stroud, the 2023 second overall pick by the Houston Texans, continues a tradition that includes Justin Fields (11th overall in 2021), Dwayne Haskins (15th overall in 2019), and Cardale Jones, a fourth-round pick in 2016. These quarterbacks have helped Ohio State maintain its dominance, securing Big Ten championships and national attention.
USC, another storied program, has produced legends like Carson Palmer, the 2002 first overall pick, and recent standouts like Caleb Williams, the 2023 first overall pick by the Chicago Bears. The Trojans’ QB legacy includes Mark Sanchez, Matt Leinart, and Sam Darnold, all of whom were top-10 NFL draft picks. USC has consistently developed quarterbacks who shine on both college and professional stages.
Now, Colorado is positioning itself as the next QB powerhouse under Deion Sanders. Shedeur Sanders, with his electrifying performances, has not only made Colorado a national sensation but also positioned himself as a potential top pick in the NFL Draft. With Shedeur paving the way, the addition of Julian “JuJu” Lewis, a highly touted recruit, signals the start of a new QB pipeline. If JuJu succeeds, Colorado could become a consistent source of first-round talent, joining the ranks of the nation’s elite quarterback programs.