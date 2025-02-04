With the Sanders brothers moving on, the established culture remains at Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes are only 26 months removed from being an almost irrelevant program. It was December 4, 2022, when Deion Sanders stood on that stage in the Champions Center and boldly declared, “All you want in is an opportunity to win. To compete, to dominate. To be among the elite. To be among the best and darn it, I’m gonna give you that.”
At the time, many dismissed his words as mere bravado. The Buffaloes had just finished a miserable 1-11 season, one of the worst in program history. The idea that this program would soon be competing for a College Football Playoff spot seemed laughable. But in just two years, the transformation has been undeniable. The 2023 season saw Colorado finish 9-3, a significant improvement from 4-8 in 2022. Though that record doesn’t scream dominance, the foundation has been laid for long-term success.
This transformation has been about more than just wins and losses. It has been about changing the culture—a daunting task in a program that had become a national afterthought. Before Sanders arrived, Colorado football had an “if, then” fanbase. If they were competitive, then people would watch. The worst thing for any program is apathy, and that’s exactly what Colorado had suffered through for decades.
Coach Prime changed all of that in an instant. With his charisma, confidence, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, he injected energy into the program that hadn’t been seen in 30 years. But perhaps even more important than the hype was the shift in mindset—internally within the team and externally among fans, alumni, and recruits.
A Program Rebuilt Overnight
The moment Deion Sanders took the job, he made it clear that change was coming fast. He famously told the players in his first team meeting,“I’m bringing my luggage, and it’s Louis.”
That was not just a warning—it was a promise. Sanders wasn’t going to accept mediocrity. He wasn’t interested in “coaching up” a 1-11 roster. He was going to overhaul it. And that’s exactly what he did.
In one offseason, he flipped three-quarters of the roster, something that had never been done before in college football history. Critics in the national media balked at his methods, claiming it was unfair to the players who had been recruited under the previous coaching staff. But those close to the program knew this was necessary. The roster simply wasn’t good enough.
Along with bringing in key players from Jackson State—Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Shilo Sanders, and Cam’ron Silmon-Craig—Coach Prime attacked the transfer portal and landed high-profile recruits. The skepticism that surrounded Colorado’s rebuild turned into awe as the Buffs started the 2023 season 3-0, highlighted by a thrilling double-overtime win against Colorado State in one of the most-watched games in recent history.
More Than Just a Spectacle
For the first month of the 2023 season, Colorado football was the biggest story in sports. Every game felt like a Hollywood event, with celebrities like Lil Wayne, The Rock, Offset, and many others showing up at Folsom Field. ESPN’s College GameDay and FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff seemingly lived in Boulder.
But what was happening behind the scenes was just as important as what the world was seeing on TV. Sanders wasn’t just selling a spectacle—he was instilling a winning culture.
One of the major reasons for Colorado’s resurgence was leadership, not just from the head coach, but from players and even staff members who embodied the new culture.
Cam’ron Silmon-Craig: The Vocal Leader
Cam’ron Silmon-Craig might not have been the most talked-about player on the roster, but he was one of the most important. A vocal leader in the locker room, he held his teammates accountable. While Shedeur and Travis were getting first-round projections, Cam was a stabilizing force on defense.
When Colorado finished 1-8 in the back half of the season, Silmon-Craig never wavered. He played with the same intensity regardless of the team’s record. His work ethic and leadership didn’t go unnoticed, and he is expected to play on Sundays.
Tyler “Rock” Brown: Overcoming Adversity
Tyler Brown was supposed to be a starter at offensive guard in 2023, but tragedy struck. Dealing with personal hardship, Brown fought through the adversity, only to be ruled ineligible by the NCAA in a controversial decision.
Rather than walk away, Brown stayed committed to the program. He remained a constant presence around the team, supporting his teammates despite not being able to play. In 2024, he’s back—and not just on the offensive line, but also contributing on the defensive line. His perseverance is a testament to the culture Prime has built: fight through adversity and earn your opportunities.
Chef Carl Solomon: Changing More Than Football
Even the team’s chef became part of the cultural transformation. When Coach Prime first arrived, he took one look at the team’s food options and made a change. He had a conversation with Chef Carl Solomon, and suddenly, the meals became a recruiting tool.
Now, it’s not just football players benefiting from these changes—student-athletes from other sports have praised the improvements in dining options. Boulder-area restaurants have even started adding soul food to their menus.
The Military Mindset
One of the biggest challenges in 2023 was effort and consistency. Sanders saw his players struggling to give maximum effort at all times. The solution? Military training.
Colorado brought in military personnel not just to speak but to train players in grueling workouts. The goal was simple: push players beyond what they thought they were capable of. It was a message to the team: Your “100%” isn’t actually your full effort. You have more to give.
Some players folded under the pressure. Others rose to the occasion—none more than Travis Hunter, who thrived in the intense environment.
Competition Never Stops
Coach Prime has always emphasized competition. That mindset has become ingrained in the team. Players now hold each other accountable. They don’t wait for coaches to call them out; they police themselves.
This shift has led to a different kind of intensity in practice, workouts, and meetings. The team doesn’t just practice hard when the cameras are rolling—they compete every day because it’s now part of their DNA.
The Future: Culture Over Stars
The biggest fear for Buffs fans was, “What happens after Shedeur, Shilo, and Travis leave?”
Some even worried Deion Sanders would bolt for the NFL. When the Dallas Cowboys had a head coaching opening, speculation swirled. But now, with Dallas having hired someone else, Prime’s focus is on 2025 and beyond.
Even without the Big Three, Colorado’s roster looks better on paper than expected. Jordan Seaton and Cash Cleveland were major recruiting wins. While Colorado isn’t landing top-five classes like Alabama, Ohio State, or Texas, they’re recruiting players who would have never considered Boulder before Sanders arrived.
The early signs show that the new players have already bought into the culture. If they don’t? They won’t last long.
A New Standard at Colorado
Colorado was one win away from making the College Football Playoff in 2023. That loss to Kansas was a reminder that consistency is the key to greatness. Now, with year three under Coach Prime on the horizon, the question is no longer “Can Colorado be relevant?” The question is, “How far can this program go under Deion Sanders?”
The Buffs aren’t just a trending topic anymore. They’re building something sustainable. And as Prime himself said, “I get to be just a football coach now.” The culture is set. The expectations have changed. Now it’s time to win.