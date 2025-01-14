Adam Schefter provides update on Deion Sanders' conversation about Cowboys HC opening
Deion Sanders has found himself at the center of NFL rumors, with speculation reaching a fever pitch following reports of a conversation with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The two reportedly discussed the team’s head coaching vacancy, sparking widespread debate about Sanders’s potential jump to the professional level.
In a statement released through ESPN's Adam Schefter, Sanders described the opportunity as “intriguing” but stopped short of expressing definitive interest. “To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful,” Sanders said. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry... but I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body, and the community.”
The conversation with Jones comes on the heels of reports that Sanders’s representatives had previously expressed interest in the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching vacancy, only to be turned away. This series of events has fueled speculation about whether the Colorado coach might leave the college ranks for the NFL.
Chad Johnson warns Coach Prime about Raiders opening: 'Mark Davis will fire you'
Schefter sought to temper these rumors during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, suggesting that Sanders’s interest in the NFL may be overstated. “The way that I took it was he was not interested in going to the NFL,” Schefter said. “But because he loves and respects Jerry Jones so much, when Jerry calls, of course he’s going to talk to him.”
Despite Sanders’s apparent hesitation, Schefter hinted at the possibility of ongoing communication between Sanders and Jones. While no formal meetings are planned, he noted that “the lines of communication are open.”
Deion Sanders starts year three with changes coming at Colorado
For now, it seems the situation remains in its early stages, leaving fans and analysts alike to speculate on Sanders’s future. Whether he remains committed to his mission in Boulder or ultimately accepts the allure of the NFL, Sanders’s coaching trajectory will undoubtedly continue to be a major storyline in both college and professional football. As the rumors swirl, the spotlight on Coach Prime has never been brighter.