Adam Schefter says Deion Sanders' contract buyout is not 'Insignificant' for Cowboys
Jerry Jones' history of budgeting when it comes to head coach contracts could become a significant hurdle for the Dallas Cowboys in their rumored pursuit of Deion Sanders. With Sanders currently commanding attention as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, the financial and logistical challenges of such a move loom large.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sanders' $10 million contract buyout at Colorado is a considerable obstacle. This, combined with his current $29.5 million deal over five years and his various outside ventures—including a speaking tour, a weekly talk show, and an Amazon documentary series—makes him an expensive and complex candidate. He talked about the current landscape in Dallas while on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show on Friday.
"If Jerry Jones wants to take a big swing and go for Deion and go pay the buyout... Which again, I don't think he would be thrilled about doing," Schefter said. "I don't think the $10 million buyout is completely insignificant on this particular occasion."
Schefter previously mentioned Sanders’ recent conversation with Jones, which Coach Prime described as “delightful” and “intriguing.” However, the financial implications of bringing Sanders to Dallas are not trivial.
The connection between Sanders and Jones runs deep, stemming from Sanders’ time as a player with the Cowboys. Former ESPN reporter Ed Werder suggested that Sanders would "almost certainly accept" an offer from Jones, given their shared history and mutual respect.
Yet, Sanders has expressed his dedication to Colorado, recently meeting with athletic director Rick George to request increased NIL funding and additional resources for his staff. Reports indicate that these requests were met with resistance, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.
For Sanders, transitioning to the NFL would likely require concessions from both sides. While Jones might permit Sanders to maintain his external projects, the demands of an NFL schedule could limit such opportunities. This trade-off may complicate negotiations, even if the allure of coaching America’s Team tempts Sanders.
As the Cowboys explore their options, the prospect of pairing "Coach Prime" with the franchise presents an enticing but logistically challenging scenario. Sanders' charisma and leadership could bring a unique energy to Dallas, but the financial and structural obstacles will require significant compromise. For now, the potential union remains an intriguing possibility steeped in speculation.