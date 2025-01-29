Browns GM 'confident' Deion Sanders won't shoot down Shedeur to Cleveland, per report
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has addressed speculation regarding Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the team’s interest in him as they prepare to make the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite the attention surrounding Sanders, much of it fueled by his father and coach, Deion Sanders, Berry insists that there are no obstacles preventing Cleveland from selecting the talented quarterback.
Deion Sanders has previously hinted that he might influence where his son plays, stating that he wouldn’t allow Shedeur to play for certain teams. However, when asked about the possibility of the Browns being on that list, Berry dismissed the concern. “I don’t anticipate that being a problem,” he told Mary Kay Cabot from Cleveland.com. Berry's remarks suggest that Cleveland is open to selecting Sanders and does not believe Deion will intervene in the process.
Following a disastrous 3–14 season, the Browns are in a prime position to draft a quarterback to reshape their future. Berry spoke highly of Shedeur, praising his poise, intelligence, and upbringing under a Hall of Fame father. The team is expected to continue evaluating him in the months leading up to the draft, but his status as a top prospect is already well established.
A recent report claimed that the Browns, along with other top teams, had asked Sanders not to practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl. However, Berry strongly refuted this, stating that Cleveland made no such request. “I don’t know where that report came from. That’s not true. That’s not a request that we made,” Berry said. He also emphasized that Sanders’ decision to skip practices would not affect their evaluation of him.
As draft day approaches, the Browns face a crucial decision. While Sanders is a top quarterback prospect, Miami’s Cam Ward is another contender for the No. 2 pick. Cleveland’s front office will continue its evaluations, but for now, they remain open to the possibility of selecting Shedeur Sanders—regardless of outside speculation about Deion’s influence.