Browns legend doubts Deion Sanders' influence, Shedeur not a 'can’t-miss' QB in 2025
Joe Thomas is uniquely positioned to comment on the state of the Browns organization. The Cleveland Browns legend and Hall of Famer spent his entire career with the team from 2007 to 2017, enduring years of dysfunction, constant coaching changes, and an almost laughable level of losing.
During his tenure, the Browns were one of the most mismanaged franchises in the NFL, winning no more than 10 games in a season (his rookie year) and suffering through a brutal 1-31 stretch over two seasons. Thomas retired just before the Browns started to turn things around in 2018, but that turnaround has been marred by questionable decisions, most notably the Deshaun Watson trade, which many consider one of the worst in NFL history.
Recently, Thomas spoke with ESPN Radio about the possibility of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders being drafted by the Browns. His comments were insightful but may require some context, particularly for fans unfamiliar with Cleveland's troubled history.
The connection between Shedeur and the Browns isn't new—Deion Sanders has publicly stated there are certain teams he wouldn't want his sons playing for, and it's widely assumed Cleveland is on that list. Given the franchise’s instability at quarterback (over 20 starters in the past 25 years) and its notoriously harsh weather conditions, it’s understandable why Deion might have reservations.
Thomas' Key Points with Context
“I’m not sure Shedeur is actually the guy the Browns are going to want.”
This statement isn’t necessarily a knock on Shedeur but rather an evaluation of the Browns' situation. For the first time in a long time, Cleveland is a quarterback away from truly competing. They have a strong defense led by Myles Garrett, solid offensive pieces, and a roster that—when healthy—can make a playoff push. However, drafting a quarterback at No. 2 overall requires certainty that the player is a franchise-altering talent.
Thomas is suggesting that while Shedeur is talented, the Browns aren’t in a position where they have to force a quarterback selection just because they need one. If the Browns aren’t convinced that Shedeur or any quarterback in this draft is an undeniable game-changer, they may opt for another position, such as offensive line or pass rush.
Furthermore, while Shedeur and Cam Ward are widely seen as the top two quarterbacks in the draft, there isn’t a consensus No. 1 QB like there was in previous years with Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence, or Joe Burrow. Other top prospects, including Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Will Campbell, and Mason Graham, could be in play for Cleveland at No. 2, depending on how the board falls.
“When you’re at the top of the draft, you have a little influence. At No. 2, you start to lose that influence, and it’s exponential.”
This is a crucial point regarding Shedeur’s draft stock. If he were the clear-cut best quarterback in the class, he and his camp might have leverage in steering his destination, as seen with past prospects like Eli Manning and John Elway. However, with the debate between Shedeur and Cam Ward, it’s unlikely that Deion Sanders can dictate where his son lands. Unlike Elway or Manning, Shedeur isn’t viewed as a generational, can’t-miss talent, which limits his ability to control his draft fate.
Deion Sanders has been vocal about trying to protect his son from landing in an unfavorable situation, but NFL teams hold the power in the draft. Unless Shedeur is the undisputed top prospect, his influence over where he plays will be minimal.
NFL executive says Shedeur Sanders at risk of dropping in NFL Draft, per report
“It’s not a super strong QB class, it’s not like you’re identifying him as the next Jayden Daniels.”
This statement highlights the challenges of evaluating quarterbacks from year to year. Every draft cycle features prospects who are hyped as potential franchise quarterbacks, but very few actually pan out at that level. Jayden Daniels had a remarkable rookie season, but expecting a quarterback in every draft class to be that kind of transformational player is unrealistic.
A useful way to assess Shedeur’s standing is through the "Draft Hopper" concept—comparing him to quarterbacks from recent draft classes. If Shedeur were available in a draft alongside Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, or Trevor Lawrence, where would he rank? The reality is that while Shedeur has great numbers, he wouldn’t be ranked ahead of those top-tier quarterbacks. He’s talented, but not at the level where teams will be falling over themselves to draft him first overall.
“I think right now we're set up for success... I still feel like they think they can win now, and they’re going to try and find a veteran QB.”
Deion Sanders and Colorado cashing in on record profits with 'Prime Effect'
This statement underscores the idea that Cleveland might prioritize a veteran quarterback over a rookie. With the roster they have, the Browns don’t necessarily need a young quarterback who requires time to develop. Instead, they might seek a more experienced player like Kirk Cousins or make a trade for a proven veteran to provide stability.
This also opens the door for the possibility that Cleveland may pass on a quarterback at No. 2 and instead target a player like Travis Hunter, a cornerback/receiver who would immediately elevate their secondary. If they believe they can acquire a competent veteran quarterback and still build for the future, going non-QB at No. 2 isn’t out of the question.
“It’s fun to talk about… but I don't know if it will have that much effect, like an Eli Manning situation or a John Elway from years ago.”
Shedeur Sanders has had an impressive college career, but his resume doesn’t quite reach the level of quarterbacks who have successfully dictated their draft situations. The best comparison is Andrew Luck, Eli Manning, or John Elway—quarterbacks whose talent was so undeniable that they had leverage in choosing their destinations. Shedeur has put up strong numbers despite a weak offensive line and limited supporting cast, but his draft stock isn’t quite high enough to force teams into making concessions for him.
Browns GM 'confident' Deion Sanders won't shoot down Shedeur to Cleveland, per report
What’s Next?
The NFL Scouting Combine will be a key moment for Shedeur Sanders. If he performs well and solidifies himself as the top quarterback in the draft, he may gain some leverage in determining his landing spot. However, if the Browns remain uncertain about selecting a quarterback at No. 2, Shedeur’s destination could be entirely out of his and Deion’s hands.
Ultimately, this is all part of the “silly season” leading up to the NFL Draft, where speculation runs rampant. While Cleveland could still be a landing spot for Shedeur Sanders, Joe Thomas’ comments suggest that the Browns’ front office is considering all options. Whether they select a quarterback or take a different route, their goal remains the same: building a team that can finally sustain success.