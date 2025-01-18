Cam Newton unsure if Jerry Jones has patience for Deion Sanders to rebuild Cowboys
Cam Newton recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of Deion Sanders becoming the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, emphasizing the potential business and cultural impact such a move could have. Speculation surrounding Sanders’ coaching future has been intensifying, with rumors connecting him to the Cowboys, a team he once starred for during their Super Bowl-winning era in the mid-1990s.
Newton, a former NFL MVP and Heisman Trophy winner, strongly endorsed the idea during an appearance on First Take. He highlighted Jerry Jones’ reputation as a shrewd businessman and the potential synergy between Jones and Sanders. “Jerry Jones is a masterful businessman,” Newton said. “Above all, does it make business sense? What better business move than to go out and get the most polarizing coach in all of sports? That’s good business, I would say.”
However, Newton also raised concerns about the potential dynamics between Jones and Sanders. He questioned whether Jones would allow Sanders the time and freedom needed to build a successful program and whether he would feel comfortable with Sanders’ larger-than-life persona potentially overshadowing his own. "How long Will Jerry Jones give Deion Sanders? And also, do you think Jerry Jones will allow Deion Sanders to shine higher than him in this star state?”
Reports from former ESPN reporter Ed Werder added fuel to the speculation. According to Werder, Sanders would “almost certainly accept” an offer from Jones, and people close to Sanders are encouraging him to consider the opportunity. For his part, Sanders acknowledged the intrigue of the situation, expressing admiration for Jones while reiterating his commitment to Colorado.
“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful and intriguing,” Sanders told ESPN. “But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body, and the community.”
Sanders’ ties to Dallas, coupled with his charisma and track record of revitalizing football programs, make him an attractive candidate for the Cowboys. Whether Sanders remains in Boulder or transitions to the NFL, his future is sure to be a focal point of discussion in 2025. As Newton stated, the NFL is a stage Coach Prime should at least consider if the opportunity arises during his time of turnover in the league.