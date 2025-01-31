Cam Newton wants Deion Sanders to determine where Shedeur goes in NFL Draft
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, Shedeur Sanders is just months away from discovering where his professional career will begin. However, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton believes that Shedeur’s father, Deion Sanders, should play a significant role in deciding his landing spot.
Speaking on Thursday's edition of ESPN's First Take, Newton compared Deion’s potential influence to that of the Manning family, citing Archie Manning’s past decision to steer his son away from the San Diego Chargers. Newton suggested that Deion should exercise similar control over Shedeur’s future, ensuring he lands in the right situation.
“The Manning family is the first family in football,” Newton stated. “Respectfully, they’ve earned that. To a degree, when you talk about Deion Sanders, he’s the uncle, he’s the godfather of the culture. So while he has his son, he’s always going to do right, not only by the people around him but specifically his children.”
With the Tennessee Titans (No. 1 pick), New York Giants (No. 2 pick), and Cleveland Browns (No. 3 pick) all in need of a quarterback, speculation is swirling about where Shedeur could land. Many analysts have linked him to the Browns, given their struggles with Deshaun Watson, but Newton dismissed that fit outright.
Instead, Newton advocated for Sanders joining the Giants, arguing that New York offers greater business opportunities and a better environment for a star quarterback. “I think New York presents a bigger pool for the Sanders name,” Newton said. “What would that look like? I think Shedeur has him written all over it as a New York Giant.”
Coming off a stellar season at Colorado, where he threw for 4,134 yards, 41 total touchdowns, and completed 74% of his passes, Shedeur is poised to make a major impact in the NFL. His fate will be determined when the draft kicks off on April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.