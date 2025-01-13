Chad Johnson keeps it real with Deion Sanders about Raiders opening
Deion Sanders has consistently expressed his lack of interest in coaching at the NFL level. However, recent reports suggest a potential exception—Sanders reportedly has "significant interest" in the head coaching position for the Las Vegas Raiders. This revelation comes with a unique stipulation. Sanders would only consider an NFL coaching role if it allowed him to coach his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, who have been with him at Colorado.
The Raiders hold the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while that position might put them in contention for a top quarterback prospect, securing Shedeur Sanders would likely require trading up. Meanwhile, Shilo, a talented defensive back, is projected as a late-round option. These circumstances make the possibility of Deion coaching the Raiders and his sons an intriguing, yet complicated, scenario.
Deion Sanders won't say the NFL teams he'll block for Shedeur but it seems obvious
Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson weighed in on the matter, cautioning Sanders about the risks of pursuing the Raiders job without a solid quarterback in place on Nightcap. Johnson emphasized the unforgiving nature of the NFL, where even legendary figures like Sanders would face immense pressure to deliver immediate results. “Mark Davis will fire you as well,” Johnson warned, highlighting the challenges of leading a team without the right talent, particularly at quarterback.
Despite the speculation, there is a significant roadblock as the Raiders reportedly have "zero interest" in hiring Sanders. This lack of mutual interest could render Sanders’ aspirations moot, at least for now. Even so, the conversation surrounding his potential move to the NFL raises broader questions about the difficulties coaches face in navigating the league's short timelines and high expectations.
The revolving door of NFL coaching has claimed many careers due to unstable quarterback situations. Antonio Pierce, for example, saw his Raiders tenure end prematurely, largely due to the team’s struggles at the position. Should Sanders seriously pursue an NFL role, it’s clear he would need to weigh these challenges carefully.
For now, Sanders remains focused on his role at Colorado, where he has revitalized the program. However, the allure of the NFL—and the possibility of leading his sons at the next level—adds an intriguing layer to his storied career. Whether or not this dream materializes, it underscores the complexities of transitioning from collegiate success to the professional stage.