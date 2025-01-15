Champ Bailey on Deion Sanders' NFL rumors: 'Any franchise would be lucky to have him'
Champ Bailey has voiced strong support for Deion Sanders potentially taking on an NFL head coaching role, particularly with the Dallas Cowboys.
Bailey, who played alongside Sanders for the Washington Commanders during the 2000 NFL season, praised his former teammate’s leadership and football in an interview with USA TODAY Sports. “Any franchise would be lucky to have him,” Bailey said. “He’s ready for it.”
The Cowboys, who recently parted ways with Mike McCarthy after five seasons, are reportedly considering Sanders among their candidates for the head coaching vacancy. Sanders described the opportunity as “intriguing” but emphasized his commitment to Colorado and its community. However, the mutual interest between Sanders and the Cowboys has fueled speculation.
Bailey highlighted Sanders’ success at the collegiate level, particularly his transformation of Colorado’s football program. In just two seasons, Sanders led the Buffaloes from a 4-8 record in 2023 to a 9-4 record in 2024, culminating in Travis Hunter’s historic Heisman Trophy win—the program’s first since 1994. Before his tenure at Colorado, Sanders spent three years coaching at Jackson State University, where he compiled an impressive 27-6 record, including back-to-back SWAC championships in 2021 and 2022.
“He turned Colorado’s program around,” Bailey noted. “I expect him to do the same in the league if he gets a shot.” Bailey also cited Sanders’ exceptional understanding of the game, honed through his storied NFL career, which included a Super Bowl win and multiple All-Pro selections with the Cowboys.
As the Cowboys weigh their options, Sanders is reportedly the betting favorite for the position, joining a list of candidates including prominent coordinators like Ben Johnson and Brian Flores. With his proven ability to rebuild programs and inspire players, Sanders could bring his winning mentality to the NFL, a sentiment echoed by Bailey. “He’s a pro’s pro. Anybody who gets him would be lucky to have him.”