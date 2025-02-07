Coach Prime says 'no interview required' for an NFL HC job
Deion Sanders recently made headlines by asserting that he doesn’t need to interview for a head coaching position.
In a conversation with Dan Patrick, Sanders discussed his coaching philosophy, his future in the profession, and why he remains committed to Colorado despite interest from NFL teams.
When asked about his potential candidacy for an NFL coaching job, particularly with the Dallas Cowboys, Sanders dismissed the idea of a formal interview process.
“I don’t have to interview. My interview is being played,” Sanders said. “Why would I have to interview? Either you can coach or you can’t. You can see that I’m pretty darn good at what I do.”
His confidence is backed by his track record, as he has successfully revitalized Colorado’s football program and developed high-caliber players like Travis Hunter, a two-way star who won the Heisman Trophy under Sanders’s leadership.
Despite speculation that he could replace Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, Sanders has remained firm in his decision to stay in the college ranks. He acknowledged the appeal of Jerry Jones and the Cowboys organization, calling Jones “magnetic” and praising his ability to keep the franchise relevant. However, Sanders also expressed reservations about coaching in the NFL due to changes in the league’s culture.
Deion Sanders adds Hall-of-Famer Marshall Faulk to coaching staff at Colorado
During a discussion on his show We Got Time Today with former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, Sanders reflected on how different the NFL was during his playing days. He lamented the decline in intensity during practices and admitted that today’s professional football environment wouldn’t align with his coaching style.
Deion Sanders adds another NFL All-Pro to Colorado staff
“I couldn’t coach pro ball,” Sanders admitted. “Because the way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn’t take it.” His passion for player development and accountability would likely clash with the modern NFL’s more player-driven approach.
For now, Sanders is focused on building Colorado into a powerhouse. Over two seasons, he has led the Buffaloes to a 13-12 record, including a 9-4 season last year. His impact on players like Hunter and Shedeur Sanders has been undeniable, further proving that his coaching speaks for itself—no interview required.