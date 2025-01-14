Cowboys reached out to Deion Sanders regarding head coach vacancy, per report
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hahas reportedly initiated discussions with Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders regarding their head coaching vacancy, a development that could mark a seismic shift in the NFL landscape.
According to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys’ outreach follows reports that Sanders previously expressed interest in coaching the Las Vegas Raiders, though their management was not receptive.
Coach Prime has made waves in the college football world with his charismatic leadership, ability to attract top talent, and commitment to developing players both on and off the field. Since taking over at Colorado, Sanders has transformed the program, achieving a 9-4 record in the 2024 season—the Buffaloes' best finish since 2016. Beyond his on-field success, Sanders has emphasized the importance of academics and personal growth, challenging his players to prepare for life beyond football.
While Sanders has long resisted the allure of coaching in the NFL, he has recently stated he would consider a move under one condition that both of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, would need to join him on the team. This stipulation underscores his deep commitment to family and his sons' football careers, with Shedeur excelling as a star quarterback and Shilo making an impact as a defensive back.
The Cowboys' head coaching vacancy emerged after the dismissal of Mike McCarthy, following a season that saw the team fall short of expectations. The situation is further complicated by uncertainty surrounding quarterback Dak Prescott, whose season-ending hamstring injury raises questions about his future with the franchise. For a team in transition, Sanders’ dynamic leadership and ability to revitalize programs could make him an intriguing candidate.
Despite the NFL speculation, Sanders appears poised to return to Colorado for the 2025 season. His continued presence will be particularly significant as it marks the first time in his coaching career that he won’t have either of his sons on the roster. Nevertheless, Sanders remains committed to fostering a culture of excellence at Colorado, setting high standards for both athletic performance and academic achievement.
Whether Sanders ultimately makes the jump to the NFL or stays in Boulder, his influence on football is undeniable. His bold approach, combined with a results-driven mindset, has positioned him as one of the most compelling figures in sports leadership today.