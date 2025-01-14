Davante Adams wants Deion Sanders as NFL coach, says he's respected by most players
Deion Sanders is generating buzz in NFL circles as several teams look to fill head coach vacancies. One team frequently mentioned is the Dallas Cowboys, where Sanders made his name in the heart of his NFL career. Though Sanders has expressed limited interest in coaching at the professional level, his name remains a popular topic of discussion during this cycle.
Among the NFL players intrigued by the idea of Sanders transitioning to the professional ranks is New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams. During an appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Davante praised Sanders, describing him as a “players' coach” with a unique and effective style. “He has a special way of doing it, and it’s a little unorthodox,” Adams said. “But I think he’s got the respect of most players in the league and in college. It may not be your flavor, but I think he’s a hell of a coach.”
Adams even speculated on possible NFL destinations for Sanders, mentioning his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders. While Adams envisioned Sanders coaching his son, Shedeur Sanders—projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft—in Las Vegas, reports suggest the Raiders have no plans to pursue Coach Prime.
Sanders has consistently stated that he’s content in Boulder and focused on his role with the Buffaloes. However, he has left the door slightly ajar for the NFL, stating on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that the "only way" he would consider coaching in the league is if he had the opportunity to coach both of sons. This sentiment underscores the deep bond he shares with his family, which has been a cornerstone of his coaching philosophy.
Sanders acknowledged the intrigue of coaching the Cowboys, saying, “To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful... it’s intriguing.” Still, Sanders emphasized his love for Boulder and his commitment to the Buffaloes community.
Deion Sanders warns players about bad grades: 'We’re going to affect your check'
While no concrete steps toward the NFL have been made, the idea of Sanders pacing the NFL sidelines remains an exciting prospect for players like Adams.