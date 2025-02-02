Deion Sanders adds football field to 5,000-acre Texas property for Shedeur to train
Deion Sanders is taking an unconventional yet strategic approach to preparing his son, Shedeur Sanders, for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has been training on a newly developed football field on Deion’s expansive 5,000-acre Texas property, a site that has quickly become a personal training ground. This revelation surfaced in a recent video from Well Off Media, the YouTube channel run by Deion’s son, Deion Sanders Jr.
Joining Shedeur on the field was renowned quarterback coach Darrell Colbert Jr., who has gained recognition for his work with elite passers, including Miami’s Cam Ward. Colbert’s expertise, combined with Deion’s vision for hands-on development, ensures that Shedeur’s draft preparation is as comprehensive as possible.
The private training facility provides a controlled environment for focused drills, allowing Shedeur to refine his mechanics, improve his decision-making, and sharpen his football IQ away from the distractions of traditional training complexes.
The timing of this intense training regimen aligns with Shedeur’s rising draft stock. Last week, he was a focal point of the Shine Bowl, where he met with representatives from the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants—three teams potentially in the market for a young quarterback. Reports from these meetings indicate that all three franchises came away impressed with his poise, football intellect, and leadership qualities.
Shedeur enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most compelling quarterback prospects. While he benefits from being the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, his success has been earned through disciplined development. Mentored by legendary figures such as Tom Brady, he has built a skill set that emphasizes precision passing, pocket awareness, and mental toughness. Winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award further solidified his credentials as one of college football’s most efficient passers.
However, there are aspects of his game that will need refinement at the next level. His pocket presence is strong, but he has a tendency to hold onto the ball too long, leading to unnecessary sacks. Additionally, while his accuracy and anticipation are high-level, his arm strength is not elite, meaning he must continue perfecting his timing and ball placement.
Despite these areas for improvement, Shedeur is widely projected as a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While he may not be a consensus top-five selection in a quarterback-rich class, his fit within the right system could fast-track his success. NFL teams seeking a polished, pro-ready quarterback with a high football IQ will see Shedeur as a valuable investment for the future.