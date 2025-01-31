Deion Sanders adds intrigue with 'no roadblocks' for Shedeur Sanders to Browns
Deion Sanders has not put any roadblocks between his son, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Despite past comments suggesting he might influence where Shedeur plays, the Hall of Famer has done nothing to stop the growing connection between his son and Cleveland.
Sanders recently liked an Instagram post that featured Browns general manager Andrew Berry’s remarks at the Senior Bowl. Berry addressed concerns that Deion might attempt to steer Shedeur away from Cleveland, dismissing the notion outright. He stated that he does not anticipate any interference from the elder Sanders in the team's draft process.
The Browns are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback after a dismal 3–14 season. Shedeur Sanders, known for his poise, intelligence, and polished mechanics, is one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft.
Coach Prime has previously hinted that he might influence where his son plays, stating that he wouldn’t allow Shedeur to play for certain teams. However, when asked about the possibility of the Browns being on that list, Berry dismissed the concern. “I don’t anticipate that being a problem,” he told Mary Kay Cabot from Cleveland.com. Berry's remarks suggest that Cleveland is open to selecting Sanders and does not believe Deion will intervene in the process.
Berry acknowledged these qualities and praised Shedeur’s development under the guidance of his Hall of Fame father. With Cleveland holding the No. 2 overall pick, the team is in a strong position to secure a quarterback capable of leading their future. However, Miami quarterback Cam Ward is another strong candidate, adding intrigue to the Browns' decision-making process.
Cleveland has taken steps to ensure a smooth transition for a young quarterback. The team promoted Bill Musgrave to quarterbacks coach, a move that could be appealing to Shedeur and his camp. Musgrave, a former NFL quarterback himself, played alongside Deion Sanders with the San Francisco 49ers in 1994, creating an indirect connection between the coach and the Sanders family.
While speculation about Deion’s potential influence on Shedeur’s destination continues, all signs point to the Sanders family allowing the draft process to play out naturally.
As the draft approaches, Cleveland remains an intriguing possibility for Shedeur Sanders, with the Browns’ leadership showing no hesitation in making him their future franchise quarterback.