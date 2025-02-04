Deion Sanders admits to declining legendary party invite during 'Prime Time' era
Deion Sanders recently revealed on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that he once passed up an invitation to a legendary party hosted by Prince.
The revelation came as Sanders was addressing false rumors about a beef with Michael Jackson. While clearing the air on that topic, Prime recalled an unforgettable moment when the music icon, "His Royal Badness," personally invited him to a party—but Sanders didn’t go.
Prince’s approach was as smooth as his legendary persona. "Prince rode up on me one time at an award show and asked me, you know, do I want to come to his party," Sanders said. "He just rolled up—it’s Prince, dog—like, ‘Hey, I got a party at the Palladium, the Purple Rain a little later. Drop out if you want to.’ Then he just turned his head and floated off."
Gillie and Wallo were stunned by the revelation, expecting Sanders to confirm that he attended. Instead, Prime admitted he didn’t go. Their shock was justified—Prince’s gatherings were the stuff of legend, as chronicled in pop culture, including Charlie Murphy’s famous True Hollywood Story on Chappelle’s Show. Murphy’s account of playing basketball against Prince and being served pancakes afterward became one of the most iconic comedy sketches of all time.
Was Prince hoping to challenge Sanders to a pickup game? If so, he might have met his match. While Prince was known for his surprising athleticism, Sanders was on another level, having played in both the NFL and MLB.
Some even claimed he was talented enough to suit up for the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks during his prime years. However, balancing three professional sports would've been a logistical nightmare, even for an athlete of his caliber.
Although Sanders missed the chance to experience Prince’s legendary party, the story itself only adds to the myth of "Prime Time." The idea of two larger-than-life figures crossing paths in such an effortless yet surreal way is a reminder of how rarefied a world Sanders has always operated in. While Prime chose to skip the party, the memory of the encounter remains priceless.