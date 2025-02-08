Deion Sanders calls Jordan the GOAT, but never wanted to 'Be like Mike'
Deion Sanders has always been his own brand, and his choice of sneakers only reinforces that. While some may expect a sports icon of his caliber to be a Jordan guy, Sanders has long prioritized his own signature line. His son, Deion “Bucky” Sanders Jr., even released a song advocating for a shift away from Jordans in favor of the Nike Air Diamond Turf 3, further cementing the Sanders family’s preference for Prime over anything else.
At the NFL Honors, both Deion and Shedeur Sanders sported the Nike Air Diamond Turf 1, with Deion opting for the classic colorway while Shedeur rocked the “Signing Day” edition.
Unsurprisingly, both versions quickly sold out. Sneaker purists might question the choice of Diamond Turfs over Jordans, but a closer look at sneaker culture reveals why it makes perfect sense. The three main categories—Jordans, non-Jordan signature models, and hype-driven collector sneakers—show that nostalgia and personal connection play significant roles in what athletes wear. Deion's preference for his own line isn’t just about self-promotion; it’s a reflection of his identity in the sports world.
During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show at Super Bowl radio row, Sanders made it clear that he wears his own shoes because he was a Nike signature athlete. Just like Penny Hardaway with Pennys or LeBron James with LeBrons, Prime sticks with what represents him. Unlike most sneakerheads, Sanders also has a personal relationship with Michael Jordan, making his approach unique.
For fans eager to get their hands on more Diamond Turf 1s, Nike is set to release the “Emerald,” “Must Be The Money,” and “Ravens” colorways in Fall 2025, keeping the Prime legacy alive in the sneaker world.