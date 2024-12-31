Deion Sanders calls out 'Idiots' over rumors about his sons NFL futures
Deion Sanders isn't holding back when it comes to defending his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, from NFL draft rumors. As speculation swirls about where his sons might land in the NFL, Coach Prime made it clear he's fed up with false narratives and unverified reports. On Monday, Sanders addressed the issue directly on social media, calling out what he referred to as "idiots" spreading misinformation about his family's draft preferences.
This latest outburst highlights the intense scrutiny surrounding Shedeur Sanders, projected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Given the potential destinations at the top of the draft order, rumors have linked Shedeur to teams like the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans, both of whom are in need of a franchise quarterback. However, Sanders insists that if he has something to say about his sons' futures, he'll do so directly – not through media speculation or anonymous sources.
Shedeur's ties to the Giants, in particular, have fueled much of the speculation. Before Colorado’s Alamo Bowl appearance against BYU, he was seen wearing custom Giants cleats. More recently, he was spotted in New York City playing catch with Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers during Travis Hunter’s Heisman Trophy ceremony. Despite the connections, Sanders was quick to downplay the chatter, emphasizing that any serious conversations about Shedeur’s future will happen behind closed doors – possibly even with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
While Shedeur’s draft stock remains high, questions linger about Shilo Sanders' prospects. The physical defensive back is known for his tackling skills but has faced criticism regarding his coverage abilities. Some experts doubt whether Shilo will be drafted at all. Regardless, Deion Sanders has been vocal about his belief in his sons’ talent, suggesting Shedeur could go first overall and implying he may intervene if the situation isn't right for his son.
Interestingly, Sanders briefly fell victim to a fake report suggesting Shedeur didn’t want to play for teams like the Titans or Browns, preferring larger markets. Though the tweet was deleted, it showcased how even Coach Prime isn't immune to the relentless media buzz surrounding the NFL Draft.
Ultimately, Sanders’ public stance underscores the protective nature of a father and coach determined to see his sons succeed on their own terms. As the draft approaches, the noise will only grow louder – but Sanders remains firm in his commitment to silence the doubters and guide his sons to the next level.