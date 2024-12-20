Deion Sanders considers another surgery and being 'five toes down'
Deion Sanders has candidly shared that he is contemplating another surgery that could result in the amputation of the remaining three toes on his left foot.
In the latest Well Off Media video, Sanders revealed that his health challenges remain a pressing concern. CU athletic trainer Lauren Askevold, who has been instrumental in managing his health, noted that the possibility of amputation has been at the forefront of Sanders’ discussions with his surgeon. The surgeon even inquired how "attached" Sanders was to his toes, underscoring the seriousness of the decision ahead.
Sanders has already endured significant medical hurdles. In 2023, he underwent two separate surgeries to address blood clots in both legs, a condition that threatened not only his coaching career but also his life. During the procedures, two toes on his left foot were readjusted, leaving him to navigate the physical and emotional toll of these challenges. Despite these setbacks, Sanders has demonstrated remarkable resilience, refusing to miss any games while dealing with his health struggles. His ability to coach through such adversity speaks volumes about his dedication and determination.
Askevold has been a cornerstone of Sanders’ recovery process. Having joined him from Jackson State, she has been entrusted with managing his daily health needs, a responsibility she approaches with unwavering commitment.
Their relationship goes beyond the typical coach-trainer dynamic, with Sanders openly expressing his gratitude for her support. Askevold, for her part, considers her role a privilege, acknowledging that their unique situation has forged a strong bond between them. Few coaches share such a close relationship with their athletic trainers, but then again, few situations mirror the extraordinary circumstances surrounding Sanders at Colorado.
As Sanders prepares the Buffaloes for the Alamo Bowl, he remains laser-focused on his duties as a coach and father. This game holds special significance, as it will mark the last time he coaches his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, before transitioning them into NFL draft preparation. Despite the physical challenges, the past 18 months have been a transformative journey for Sanders, characterized by resilience, leadership, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.
The decision to potentially amputate his toes is a difficult one, but Sanders’ ability to confront adversity with strength and transparency continues to inspire those around him. Whether on the field or off, his unwavering commitment to overcoming obstacles serves as a powerful testament to his character and determination.