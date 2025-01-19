Deion Sanders could forgo interview and meet privately with Cowboys, says reporter
The speculation surrounding Deion Sanders and the Dallas Cowboys coaching vacancy has generated significant buzz, fueled by reports of informal conversations between Coach Prime and team owner Jerry Jones. While an official interview has yet to be scheduled, the possibility of Sanders stepping into the NFL coaching world has captured attention.
The Informal Connection is 'intriguing' to more than just Coach Prime. Dallas journalist Jean-Jacques Taylor and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport have highlighted that a formal interview between Jones and Sanders is unlikely. Given Sanders’ proximity to Dallas, Jones could easily hold private discussions with him away from the public eye, avoiding the scrutiny that comes with formal processes.
Other reports suggest Sanders might be leveraging the Cowboys’ interest to secure a lucrative extension at Colorado. It’s a common tactic among college coaches, and with Sanders’ rising profile and success, Colorado would likely be motivated to retain him.
The Cowboys are an attractive destination due to their storied history and talented roster featuring stars like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons. However, challenges such as roster depth issues, organizational instability, and Jerry Jones’ hands-on management style may deter prospective candidates.
If Sanders were to take the job, his preference to coach his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, could complicate matters. The financial and draft capital required to bring Shedeur to Dallas would be immense, and such a move might lead to significant roster turnover, including moving on from Prescott.
Sanders is known for his business savy approach and strategic thinking. His decision would likely hinge on how the Cowboys’ offer compares to his current situation at Colorado. NFL coaching salaries and staff budgets would be a factor. The autonomy he enjoys at Colorado might not be matched in Dallas, given Jones’ management style.
Deion Sanders would 'certainly accept' Cowboys coaching offer, per report
Sanders has built something unique in Colorado. Would the risk of joining a high-pressure NFL team like the Cowboys outweigh the potential reward?
The Cowboys are exploring multiple options, including interviews with Robert Saleh, Kellen Moore, and Leslie Frazier. This indicates that while Sanders is a topic of interest, he’s not the sole candidate under consideration.
While the Cowboys' head coaching position is a prestigious opportunity, the dynamics surrounding Sanders and the team make his return to Colorado seem more probable. Sanders’ current trajectory at Colorado aligns with his long-term goals of building a program that reflects his vision and values, something he might not find in the NFL’s more rigid environment.
Adam Schefter says Deion Sanders' contract buyout is not 'Insignificant' for Cowboys
If mutual interest persists, the decision will ultimately come down to negotiations and whether Sanders sees the Cowboys as a viable step forward for his career. For now, however, his success at Colorado remains the focal point.