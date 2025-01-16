Deion Sanders crashes son's podcast to call him out over missed vacation
Deion Sanders never shies away from playful banter, especially when it comes to his family. This dynamic was on full display when Sanders made a surprise guest appearance on his son Shedeur Sanders' 2 Legendary podcast. Shedeur opened the episode eager to discuss his recent vacation before diving into preparations for the 2025 NFL Draft. However, his father quickly turned the conversation in a different direction.
"I don't want to talk about your vacation," Sanders interjected. "I want to talk about your vacation that you left me on. How about that?"
Shedeur tried to brush it off, noting he was currently at his dad’s house, but Coach Prime wasn’t letting it slide. "I take you everywhere, but you leave me," Sanders quipped, setting the stage for a humorous father-son exchange. The lighthearted banter highlighted the close yet candid relationship the two share, offering fans a glimpse of their bond beyond the football field.
For Coach Prime, this offseason is particularly bittersweet. It marks the first time he’s without Shedeur, his other son Shilo, or star player Travis Hunter on campus. Sanders admitted it’s been an adjustment, underscoring just how much he cherishes having his sons and key players close by.
Shedeur, meanwhile, continues to embrace the spotlight. The Buffs quarterback was recently spotted courtside at the Mavericks-Nuggets game in Dallas, where his interaction with the TNT crew went viral. True to form, Coach Prime managed to steal the moment, jokingly calling out for Greg Anthony’s blazer during the broadcast.
Deion Sanders says Shedeur and Travis Hunter never took a class on campus
As one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, Shedeur is not just making waves for his football skillset but also for his charisma and connection to his family. The playful back-and-forth with his father underscores the unique dynamic that has endeared the Sanders family to fans, blending humor, love, and an undeniable passion for greatness.