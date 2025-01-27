Deion Sanders' daughter adds NIL deal with former Super Bowl Halftime performer

Buffs Beat

Shelomi Sanders has reportedly signed a significant NIL deal with global superstar and entrepreneur Rihanna. The agreement makes the daughter of Deion Sanders a brand ambassador for Rihanna’s renowned lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, marking a major milestone in her growing career as a college athlete and influencer. This partnership further cements Shelomi’s status as one of the most marketable athletes in the NIL space, particularly among HBCU athletes.

In addition to becoming a brand ambassador, Shelomi now owns a stake in Savage X Fenty, which was co-founded by Rihanna in collaboration with prominent investors such as LVMH and Jay-Z's Marcy Venture Partners. Savage X Fenty has been a groundbreaking brand in the fashion industry, achieving incredible success since its inception. According to Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, Fenty Beauty's sales reached nearly $600 million by the end of 2018, with the Savage X Fenty operation valued at $3.2 billion. Rihanna, who owns 50% of the company, has played a pivotal role in making it a global powerhouse.

Shelomi, who recently transferred from Colorado to Alabama A&M to continue her basketball career, is steadily building an impressive NIL portfolio. Alongside her deal with Savage X Fenty, she has secured partnerships with Meta, EA Sports, KFC, and Instagram. Known for her vibrant social media presence, Shelomi recently shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a photo in Savage X Fenty’s "Running Hot romper" and "Supple Flex set" with the caption, "Ready to start the New Year off strong in my @savagexfenty #savagexambassador #FITTOBEYOU."

This new collaboration with Savage X Fenty not only elevates Shelomi's visibility but also enhances her NIL valuation, opening the door for future opportunities. As a trailblazer in the HBCU sports and influencer space, Shelomi continues to break barriers, following in the entrepreneurial footsteps of her father while charting her own unique path.

