Deion Sanders defends Barry Bonds' legacy following Shohei Ohtani's historic feat
Deion Sanders was asked his thoughts about Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani hitting 50 home runs with 50 stolen bases during Tuesday's press conference. The Colorado Buffaloes coach said, "It don't make sense," applauding the accomplishment for MLB's international star. "I think the only player that could've done that was (Jose) Canseco or (Barry) Bonds. Two players Sanders got to witness firsthand during his time in baseball.
As one of the most iconic figures in Major League Baseball during the late 1990s and early 2000s, Bonds continues to be at the center of debates regarding his exclusion from the Hall of Fame. He holds the all-time home run record with 762 and numerous other accolades, but his connection to the steroid era has left him without a place in Cooperstown, at least for now.
Bonds, who was eligible for Hall of Fame voting through the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) from 2013 to 2022, never received the 75% threshold required for induction. His highest vote total came in his final year of eligibility, where he garnered 66%. In 2022, the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee also voted against his induction.
Sanders has been one of the voices supporting Bonds' inclusion in the Hall of Fame. The legendary multi-sport athlete doesn't want Bonds' greatness to be forgotten.
"They just hated on him," Sanders said in a press conference, defending Bonds’ legacy. He noted that Bonds had already secured three MVP awards before any accusations of steroid use arose, highlighting that his greatness was not solely tied to the alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). Sanders, who witnessed Bonds’ career unfold in person, emphasized that Bonds deserves a spot in the Hall based on his accomplishments.
"The greatest baseball player I've ever played and seen live has to be Barry Bonds and Ricky Henderson," Sanders said during his Tuesday press conference. "I love me some Rickey Henderson. I wanted to be Rickey Henderson. That was my man and getting the opportunity to play with him, I was like a kid in a candy shop. I didn't know nothing about baseball whatsoever and I'm sitting on the bench with Rickey Henderson."
Bonds' exclusion is indicative of a broader problem faced by players of the steroid era. While Bonds was undeniably one of the most talented players of his generation, his alleged PED use has overshadowed his accomplishments. Many argue that Bonds' difficult relationship with the press, who control the voting process, has contributed to his exclusion. Bonds’ brash personality and pushback against media scrutiny have likely played a role in why he remains one of the most vilified figures from this period of baseball.
Statistically, Bonds' achievements are unparalleled. He is the only player in MLB history to record both 500 home runs and 500 stolen bases. On the defensive end, he earned eight Gold Gloves in left field. These accomplishments have left many, including Sanders, baffled by his continued exclusion. Players with fewer accolades have been voted into the Hall, but the legacy of the steroid era continues to cloud Bonds' chances.
As the debate continues, Bonds will not be eligible for Hall of Fame consideration again until 2026. Until then, his legacy, like many others from his era, remains contentious, with opinions divided over whether his connection to steroids should prevent his enshrinement in Cooperstown.