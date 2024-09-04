Deion Sanders expands his brand to become co-owner of Blk and Bold Coffee
Deion Sanders has joined forces with BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages, an Iowa-based coffee roaster, by acquiring an ownership stake in the company this week. While the specific terms of Sanders’ investment remain undisclosed, he will take on the role of social change leader within the Black-owned coffee company, which is renowned for donating five percent of its gross profits to initiatives that support underserved youth.
For Sanders, this venture goes beyond a typical business investment. It's a reason to give back to those who need it the most.
"Joining BLK & Bold is more than just a business move for me — it’s about making a lasting impact,” said Sanders in a statement. "I’ve always believed in the power of giving back and uplifting others, and with BLK & Bold, we have the perfect platform to do just that.” His commitment aligns with the company’s mission of creating social change through business, and he is expected to be an active partner in the future.
Since its humble beginnings in a garage in 2018, BLK & Bold has rapidly expanded and is now a certified B Corp with a production headquarters in Des Moines. The company’s products are available in over 11,000 stores across the United States, reflecting its tremendous growth. In addition to its commercial success, BLK & Bold has established the BLK & Bold Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at simplifying the process of charitable donations for youth-focused initiatives and laying out a long-term social impact plan.
Rod Johnson, co-founder of BLK & Bold, expressed excitement about Sanders’ involvement, emphasizing the alignment of their shared goals. “The addition of Coach Prime to our team is a special moment for us. We recognize and applaud his efforts to provide safe spaces and opportunities for underserved youth, and it is an honor to continue serving our community together.”