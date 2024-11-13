Deion Sanders explains his approach with Shedeur ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
Deion Sanders recently shared his thoughts on what kind of team his son, Shedeur Sanders, should hold out for in the 2025 NFL Draft during his appearance on FOX Sports' SPEAK. Known for being both protective and pragmatic regarding his son’s career, Coach Prime emphasized that Shedeur needs a team that’s more than just looking for a quarterback—they need to be built to support him on and off the field.
"Somebody that can handle the quarterback that (Shedeur) is. Somebody that can handle understanding what he's capable of," Sanders explained. "Someone that has had success in the past handling quarterbacks or someone in an organization [who] understands what they're doing, not just throwing you out there amongst the wolves."
For Sanders, it’s not just about Shedeur finding a place to play, but ensuring he lands in an organization with solid infrastructure and clear direction. While offensive lines are essential, Sanders has faith in his son's resilience, noting that Shedeur has "played with lines that hadn’t been great" and still performed exceptionally. The coach added that Shedeur’s durability and consistency—starting every game in high school and almost every game in college—set him apart from other quarterbacks in his draft class.
Keyshawn Johnson then brought up the possibility of Sanders stepping in to protect his son’s interests, much like Archie Manning did for Eli Manning when he discouraged him from going to an organization that lacked the stability and support. Sanders was quick to respond that he would intervene, though with a different approach. "Yeah, but I'm not gonna do it publicly. I'll do it privately."
Projections already list Shedeur Sanders among the top quarterback picks for 2025, with many mock drafts placing him as the top selection. However, Coach Prime has previously shared that Shedeur has specific preferences, notably avoiding cold-weather cities and prioritizing teams with a track record of winning. Sanders' comments reflect his desire to see Shedeur thrive in the NFL without the hindrances of an organization unprepared for his talents.
While Colorado prepares to face Utah on Saturday, Deion Sanders continues to balance his role as a coach and father, focusing on Shedeur’s long-term success beyond college football. This interview underscores Coach Prime’s approach: finding a team that complements Shedeur’s skills, resilience, and dedication rather than one that merely needs a quarterback to plug into a rebuilding program.