Deion Sanders explains why Shedeur is the top QB in 2025 NFL Draft class
Deion Sanders made a compelling case for why his son, Shedeur Sanders, is the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
While on First Take before Super Bowl LIX, the Colorado head coach emphasized Shedeur’s ability to excel despite less-than-ideal circumstances throughout his career. “He's never had the best of, but he's made the best of. So I think he's the most qualified by far,” Sanders stated.
Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in recent memory. As the son of an NFL Hall of Famer, he has been guided by elite mentorship, including insight from legendary quarterback Tom Brady. While some critics might argue that his success is a product of privilege, his performance on the field proves otherwise. He has consistently showcased his ability to command an offense, distribute the ball efficiently, and lead his team under pressure.
A classic pocket passer in an era where dual-threat quarterbacks are in high demand, Sanders has refined his game around precision and decision-making. His ability to stand tall in the pocket, read defenses, and deliver accurate throws makes him a natural fit for a structured offensive system. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, a testament to his poise and polished passing ability. Though he doesn’t possess an elite arm, he compensates with anticipation, ball placement, and the intelligence to manipulate defenses.
However, there are areas where Sanders must improve to thrive in the NFL. His release speed will need to accelerate, as professional defenses close passing windows much faster than those at the college level. Additionally, his confidence, while often a strength, can lead to unnecessary sacks when he holds onto the ball too long in search of a big play. His ability to process defenses and adapt quickly will determine how smoothly he transitions to the next level.
Given the 2025 draft landscape, Shedeur Sanders is projected as a top-10 pick. While not necessarily viewed as a generational talent, he has the potential to develop into a high-level starting quarterback with the right team and system.