Deion Sanders expresses frustration with Shedeur not making Heisman cut
Deion Sanders expressed frustration with Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel being named a Heisman Trophy finalist over his son, Shedeur Sanders. Deion shared a graphic emphasizing Shedeur’s superior stats, including more passing yards and seven additional touchdowns than Gabriel, all accomplished in one fewer game. These numbers were part of Colorado's campaign promoting Shedeur before the four finalists were announced.
Shedeur Sanders’ season was nothing short of remarkable. Leading the FBS in completion percentage (74.2%) and ranking in the top five in passing categories, he set records and cemented himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Notably, Shedeur became the 16th player in NCAA history to surpass 14,000 career passing yards, maintaining an elite touchdown-to-interception ratio. He also extended his streak of throwing a touchdown in 48 consecutive games, a historic achievement across both FBS and FCS levels.
Despite his accomplishments, Shedeur was overshadowed by Gabriel, whose team’s undefeated season and No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff likely boosted his candidacy. Colorado's three losses, including setbacks against Kansas State and Kansas, hurt Shedeur’s Heisman case, even as he led a much-improved Buffaloes squad. Despite the fatherly support, CU's "Grown" QB isn't bothered by the list of Heisman finalists and addressed the subject by saying he wasn't "tripping" on his latest podcast.
Deion Sanders has to refocus on the future with the Alamo Bowl ahead of them. With Shedeur ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect behind Miami’s Cam Ward in 2025 NFL draft projections, his attention has shifted to preparing his son for the next level. Meanwhile, the Heisman debate has turned to other contenders like Ward, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, and Colorado’s Travis Hunter, whose performances have captivated audiences nationwide. For Deion, the sting of the snub fuels his drive, while fans eagerly await the final Heisman announcement.