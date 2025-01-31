Deion Sanders' FaceTime' call to Shedeur pushed Titans to extend meeting, per report
The Tennessee Titans hold the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and are actively scouting potential franchise quarterbacks, with Shedeur Sanders emerging as a serious candidate.
According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Titans had an extended meeting with Sanders before the East-West Shrine Bowl, lasting about an hour, with his father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, calling in during the discussion. The Titans’ due diligence on Shedeur reflects their search for a long-term answer at the position, despite speculation that they may prefer Cam Ward.
Shedeur’s rise as an NFL prospect has been deeply influenced by his father’s coaching, from high school through Jackson State and Colorado. Deion Sanders has played a pivotal role in his son’s development, providing mentorship and NFL-level insights.
However, this close relationship has drawn scrutiny, with some labeling it “Daddy Ball.” Critics question whether Shedeur can excel independently at the next level, but he has defended his father’s involvement, arguing that Deion’s experience is an asset rather than a drawback.
Despite these outside narratives, Shedeur has continued to impress NFL evaluators. Former Denver Broncos legend John Elway recently praised Sanders’ arm strength, athleticism, and football IQ, reinforcing the belief that he can transition successfully to the professional level. Elway’s endorsement adds credibility to the notion that Sanders has the tools to be a franchise quarterback.
In addition to the Titans, other teams such as the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants have also shown interest in Sanders, signaling that he is a highly coveted prospect.
Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi described Sanders as “smart, engaging, and confident,” qualities that align with what teams seek in a leader under center. Meanwhile, Titans President of Operations Chad Brinker emphasized the importance of evaluating all potential “blue players”—elite talents who can shift the balance of a game.
While Tennessee has been linked to both Sanders and Ward, the evaluation process is far from over. Pro days and the NFL Scouting Combine will provide further opportunities for these quarterbacks to solidify their draft stock. Additionally, top non-quarterback prospects like Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter could influence the Titans’ decision-making.
As the NFL Draft approaches, set to begin on April 24 in Green Bay, Sanders remains firmly on the Titans’ radar. Whether they ultimately select him with the first pick or opt for another direction, his presence in the pre-draft conversation underscores his growing reputation as a legitimate top-tier quarterback prospect.