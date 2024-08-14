Deion Sanders' feud with CBS reportedly sparked by an "abuse of trust"
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders recently held a press conference that has since garnered widespread attention, but not necessarily for the right reasons.
During the session, Coach Prime made headlines by refusing to answer questions from two specific reporters. One was Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler, who has been openly critical of Sanders and his program during his tenure in Boulder. The other was Eric Christensen from CBS Colorado, who was dismissed by Sanders almost immediately upon identifying himself.
The moment that caught everyone’s attention was Sanders' reaction to the mention of “CBS.” Without skipping a beat, Prime waved his hand dismissively and made it clear he would not engage with the reporter.
"I’m not doing nothing with CBS. Next question," Sanders stated. Despite Christensen’s attempts to clarify that he was local, not a national reporter, Sanders stood firm. He emphasized that his issue wasn’t personal but rather with CBS as an organization, alluding to some unresolved conflict by saying, “They know what they did.”
The situation sparked widespread curiosity and speculation regarding what CBS had done to provoke such a reaction from Sanders? Several theories quickly emerged, one being a series of unflattering rankings by CBS Sports. The sports media outlet had recently slotted Sanders as the second-worst head coach in the Big 12. Furthermore, a CBS Sports article had labeled Sanders more as an entertainer than a coach, which could have been seen as diminishing his role and capabilities.
However, a different explanation was suggested by On3 reporter Phillip Dukes, who has a personal relationship with Sanders. Dukes suggested that the real issue stemmed from a failed project between Sanders and CBS. He explained that Coach Prime might have felt betrayed after putting in significant effort on a project, only to have CBS back out at the last minute, leaving him in a vulnerable position. According to Dukes, this perceived "abuse of trust" could have been the catalyst for Sanders’ strong reaction during the press conference.
Deion Sanders torched by Denver reporter for media treatment in NSWF rant
Sanders' history with CBS dates back to his time as a commentator for The NFL Today from starting in 2002 to 2004. Reportedly, contract negotiations soured when Sanders demanded a salary increase that would have made him the highest-paid NFL TV analyst at the time. Though it remains unclear if this long-standing grudge directly relates to his recent outburst, it suggests that whatever issues Sanders has with CBS, they are deeply rooted.
Denver anchor says Deion Sanders not acting like "Sportsperson of the Year"
While the exact cause of Sanders’ animus towards CBS remains unclear, it’s evident that his feelings run deep, and the story likely has layers yet to be revealed.
Coach Prime has larger concerns with Colorado opening the season in two weeks with North Dakota State at Folsom Field on Thursday, August 29 (8 p.m. ET/ TV: ESPN).