Deion Sanders gives props to disabled reporter after UCF win
In an inspiring moment that transcended the usual media exchange, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders shared a heartfelt interaction with a student reporter.
Following Colorado’s 48-21 victory over UCF, Andrew Cherico, a sophomore at UCF who is wheelchair-bound, posed a question to Sanders about the Buffaloes’ defense. However, instead of a routine response, Coach Prime delivered a deeply inspiring message to Cherico, praising his resilience. Sanders, who himself has faced physical adversity after having two toes amputated, expressed admiration for Cherico's perseverance.
"I'm so darn proud of you," Sanders said. He reflected on his own challenges with mobility to Cherico’s daily struggles. Prime's recognition of his determination to pursue his passion for sports journalism, despite his disability, added a deeply human element to what could have been just another postgame press conference following a win.
Cherico was moved by the exchange and after penned a heartfelt "thank you" on social media, expressing his gratitude for Sanders' support. He shared how his love for football, though initially tied to dreams of playing, evolved into a passion for analyzing and speaking about the game due to his physical limitations. Cherico’s message was one of hope and encouragement to anyone facing adversity, reminding them that with hard work and determination, they can achieve their goals.
This touching moment not only showcased Sanders’ empathy and leadership beyond the football field but also served as a reminder of the impact a few kind words can have on someone’s journey.