Deion Sanders gives shout out to Ben Herbstreit on ESPN College GameDay
Deion Sanders recently spoke with ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee ahead of their matchup against No. 18 Kansas State, highlighting both the physicality of the game and his admiration for standout player Travis Hunter.
During the interview, Sanders took a moment to praise Herbstreit’s golden retriever, Ben, humorously stating, "First of all, I love you and the dog... Let's get that out the way." The lovable mutt earned a special place in football fans' hearts last year. The 10-year-old was recently diagnosed with leukemia, According to Herbstreit, Ben had to get major surgery done in July to remove two cancerous masses on his spleen and intestine and has been in the recovery process. He didn't make the trip to Eugene this weekend.
Sanders' lighthearted comment set a warm tone before he shifted to discuss the game itself. Sanders acknowledged the physical nature of the matchup, describing both teams as evenly matched and well-coached. "They don't make a lot of mistakes. They're not penalized a lot, so we're going to have to beat them. They're not going to give us the game by any means," Sanders remarked, acknowledging the discipline and quality of Kansas State's football program.
As the conversation progressed, Pat McAfee brought up Travis Hunter and his Heisman potential, asking Sanders what the public might not know about the multi-talented player. Sanders was quick to offer high praise for Hunter, emphasizing his discipline and dedication. "Travis doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, goes right home after practice to study a ton of film," Sanders said, describing him as one of the "best human beings" he knows. Sanders also shared a personal anecdote about their competitive morning routine, where Hunter often beats him to be the first to text and start the day.
Hunter, who is expected to play a crucial role in the game, is set to continue his Heisman campaign. With Colorado welcoming Kansas State into Folsom Field, the Saturday night matchup will be a major test, both in terms of physicality and skill, as Sanders’ Buffaloes aim to prove themselves against a tough opponent. The game is set to air at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.