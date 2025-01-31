Deion Sanders goes through pregame ritual one final time with son
The 2024 college football season marked a significant chapter in the legacy of the Sanders family, as Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders guided his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, for what was likely the final time.
Under Coach Prime’s leadership, Colorado posted a 9-4 record, their best season since 2016, signaling a resurgence for a program that had struggled in recent years. However, the season’s true emotional weight lay in the impending transition of the Sanders brothers to the NFL, with both preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft.
As part of their pre-draft process, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders were invited to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl, a prestigious all-star game that provides prospects a chance to showcase their talent in front of NFL scouts.
Though both accepted invitations, only Shilo took the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Shedeur opted out but remained a focal point throughout the week, his top-five draft projection making him one of the most talked-about prospects.
Before the game, Deion Sanders took a moment to share a familiar ritual with his son, walking the sideline together in a manner reminiscent of their time at Colorado.
This moment carried significant emotional weight, as it could very well be the last time Coach Prime patrolled the sidelines with one of his sons before a game. While there has been speculation about Deion Sanders making the jump to the NFL, for now, he remains committed to his role at Colorado, making this a potentially final on-field moment between father and son.
For Shilo Sanders, the Shrine Bowl presented an opportunity to prove himself to scouts and critics alike. As a hard-hitting safety, he had already demonstrated his ability throughout the college season, but he entered the game with the intent to solidify his draft stock. He also made headlines by suggesting that he and Shedeur could be a “package deal” for any NFL team, emphasizing their close bond both on and off the field.
Shilo was one of three Buffaloes players to participate in the game, alongside Will Sheppard and LaJohntay Wester. Meanwhile, teammates Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and Jimmy Horn Jr. remained on the sidelines, supporting their fellow Buffs.
Despite a mixed performance in one-on-one drills during the week, Shilo defended his abilities after the game, directly addressing critics. “I feel like I had a solid week at practice,” he stated. “Yeah, in one-on-ones, I did pretty shaky, but I can cover. Obviously, if you watch today, you’ll see that.”
His message was clear: don’t believe everything you read. For Shilo, this was more than just a game—it was a statement that he belongs at the next level.