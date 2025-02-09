Deion Sanders grateful Shedeur didn't inherit 'Prime Time' genes
Deion Sanders was one of the fastest and flashiest players in NFL history, but his son, Shedeur Sanders, is carving out his own path as a top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While Shedeur may not have inherited his father’s elite speed, Coach Prime believes that’s actually a positive for his son’s development. During a recent appearance on Pro Football Talk, analyst Chris Simms expressed surprise that Shedeur and his brother, Shilo, didn’t get their father’s athleticism.
Deion jokingly suggested that their mother’s genetics might have played a role, but he quickly turned the conversation toward Shedeur’s strengths as a quarterback. He emphasized that Shedeur’s success stems from his intelligence, field awareness, and ability to process the game at a high level—traits that might not have been as developed if he had relied on elite speed.
Deion also pointed out the challenges Shedeur has faced, such as playing under multiple offensive coordinators and dealing with inconsistent offensive line play.
Despite these obstacles, Shedeur’s numbers have improved each year, showcasing his resilience and ability to thrive under pressure. These are the qualities that NFL teams look for in a franchise quarterback.
As for NFL comparisons, Shedeur has been likened to several players, including Brock Purdy, Geno Smith, and even Joe Burrow. However, Simms made an unconventional comparison to Doug Williams, a quarterback Deion admired growing up. The similarities in their playing styles, despite different eras, suggest Shedeur could bring a similar poise and leadership to the NFL.
While Shedeur may not match his father’s top-notch speed, he has all the tools to be a top NFL quarterback. Deion Sanders clearly believes that his son’s success will come from his mind, not just his legs.