Deion Sanders has a heartfelt moment on Colorado's Senior Day
Senior Day is always a significant occasion for players and coaches alike, but for Coach Prime, it holds an extra layer of meaning this year. Having been part of many Senior Days throughout his career—as a high school coach, at Jackson State, and now at Colorado—this one feels especially poignant. It marks the final home game at Folsom Field for his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, who have been central to his journey as both a coach and a father. The event is not just about celebrating the seniors on the Colorado Buffaloes football team but also about cherishing a unique family milestone.
Deion Sanders has often spoken about the emotions tied to guiding young men, including his sons, through the highs and lows of their football careers. Before this Senior Day game, he took a moment to address his seniors, reminding them that this was their "last call" as they prepare to transition into the next chapters of their lives. These moments underscore his dual role as both a head coach and a mentor, a responsibility he has embraced fully since his coaching debut.
Sanders' coaching journey has been defined by success and determination. At Jackson State, he transformed the program, leading the team to a 27-6 record, two SWAC Championships, and appearances in two Celebration Bowls, even though they fell short in those games. His sons, Shedeur and Shilo, were integral to that success, with Shedeur excelling as a quarterback and Shilo making his mark on defense. Their move to Colorado marked a new chapter, one that came with high expectations and challenges.
Taking over a Colorado program that had gone 1-11 the previous season, Coach Prime quickly turned the team into a competitive force. In his first season, the Buffaloes secured four wins, a stark improvement that set the stage for even greater aspirations. This season, with a potential record of 9-3 on the horizon, the team has its sights set on the Big 12 Championship and perhaps even the College Football Playoff. Such achievements would be a testament not only to the team's resilience but also to the Sanders family's impact on college football.
For Coach Prime, this Senior Day is bittersweet. It celebrates the culmination of years of hard work and shared experiences with his sons while signaling the end of their time together on the college field. As Shedeur and Shilo prepare for their futures, whether in professional football or other pursuits, the legacy they’ve built with their father at Colorado and Jackson State will remain an indelible part of college football history.