Deion Sanders has a single condition about coaching in the NFL
Deion Sanders has repeatedly addressed speculation about his coaching future, particularly the possibility of moving to the NFL. In several previous interviews, he has firmly dismissed the idea, stating he had no interest in coaching NFL players due to concerns about their commitment to the game, particularly among those more focused on money than passion. However, Sanders recently softened his stance, adding a key condition that might sway him: coaching his sons.
In an appearance on ABC's GMA3 on Wednesday, Sanders stated, “The only way I would consider is to coach my sons.” He emphasized that this included both his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, projected as a top NFL draft pick, and his safety son, Shilo Sanders, who is less likely to be drafted in April. This statement has reignited speculation about Sanders' future, especially as next season would mark the first time he has coached without his sons since their youth football days.
Deion Sanders reportedly given 'very good' extension offer by Colorado
Coach Prime has been vocal about his disdain for rumors surrounding his sons' NFL prospects. In late December, Sanders took to social media to criticize what he called “idiots” spreading false narratives about his involvement in shaping their professional paths. He asserted that any such speculation would be addressed directly by him, adding that he has a personal relationship with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Sanders' commitment to his current role as head coach at Colorado remains strong. He recently appeared on GMA3 to promote the latest season of his “Coach Prime” documentary series, which chronicles his time coaching his sons in college football. Sanders expressed his deep affection for Colorado, the Buffaloes, and the progress being made in Boulder. He also hinted at a new long-term contract with the university, extending beyond his current deal, which runs through 2027.
Colorado and others are on verge of seismic NIL changes. What comes next?
Despite rumors of an NFL future, Sanders has laid groundwork for Colorado’s success post-Shedeur. He has already secured two quarterbacks for 2025, including five-star recruit Julian Lewis. After leading Colorado to a 9-4 record in their first Big 12 season—a significant improvement from the prior year—Sanders’ focus appears firmly set on the Buffaloes’ future.
For now, he remains “99 to 100% sure” that his time coaching his sons has concluded, yet his openness to an NFL opportunity centered around them keeps the door slightly ajar.