Deion Sanders hints at extending Nike Air Max DT 96 lineup with tribute shoe
In the world of sneaker culture, where Jordans dominate the landscape, Deion Sanders Jr.’s line “I hold DT 96s over J’s” from his song “DT 96” may seem like a bold statement. Many sneaker enthusiasts might not agree with the sentiment, but there’s a deeper significance to the proclamation.
The Air Max DT 96, or “Diamond Turf” series, associated with Deion Sanders Sr., holds a special place in the hearts of many fans. The original black, white, and maize, along with the white/black, black/gold, and white/gold releases, have already gained widespread acclaim. These four releases alone could satisfy most consumers, but the question remains—would that be enough for Deion Sanders and Nike?
As time has shown, the answer is no. The continued collaboration between Deion Sanders and Nike has pushed the boundaries of the Air Max DT 96 releases, and the results are impressive. With the primary and ‘Colorado’ colorways already available, Sanders and Nike are branching out even further. While some of the new releases have been met with lukewarm reception, others are regarded as “straight fire,” as today’s sneakerheads might say.
Among the most anticipated upcoming releases is the Atlanta Falcons Holiday colorway, which will likely be a favorite. It features a predominantly black upper with charcoal grey as the secondary color, complemented by red and gold details. This shoe was touted as the standout release months ago and remains a highly anticipated item in the Diamond Turf collection.
Another upcoming release is what’s being referred to as a “Love Letter to Connie.” This new colorway is stunning in its simplicity and is inspired by none other than Connie Sanders, or as those familiar with Coach Prime might call her, “Momma Prime.” Several sneaker news sources like House of Heat and Sneaker Files have confirmed the details of the shoe’s design, which features a primarily varsity red or “Fire Red” upper combined with a darker, almost wine or burgundy hue, with white trim. These shoes honor Momma Prime’s strength, consistency, and boldness—all attributes Deion Sanders Sr. would likely use to describe her.
Interestingly, this "Love Letter to Connie" design does not include gold—a staple in every other Air Max DT 96 or Diamond Turf release, including the upcoming DT 1's. This omission is notable because, for Deion Sanders, gold has always symbolized success, especially in the context of his upbringing in Ft. Myers, Florida. However, the absence of gold in this colorway suggests that this perspective was not shared by his mother during the same time period, making the decision to exclude gold a tribute to her unique outlook on life.
The sneaker’s colorway is particularly striking considering its connection to the University of Colorado, where Deion Sanders currently coaches. CU has a well-known aversion to the color red, a tradition often misunderstood as being Nebraska-specific but that holds across the board on campus. Wearing red at CU can draw attention, as even this writer experienced when donning the color once during the past two years, receiving playful warnings from players like former CU linebacker Jordan Domineck. Despite this, the Love Letter to Connie colorway is so beautifully designed that it could easily rank as one of the top three releases in the Air Max DT 96 collection.
In addition to these colorways, Coach Prime has been seen sporting a variety of other shoes that are yet to be officially announced, raising speculation about whether they are exclusive “Coaches Editions” or potential future releases. One such instance occurred after the North Dakota State game when Sanders wore a predominantly white pair of DT 96s featuring black accents solely on the outsole. This colorway has not been mentioned in any official release announcements, further adding to the intrigue.
A more recent example came during the pregame warmups before the Baylor game when Coach Prime wore a pair of “Cool Grey” Diamond Turf 3s. This colorway, which has become iconic across various Jordan and Nike models, such as the Jordan 11, Jordan 1, and Nike Dunks, is beloved in the sneaker community. Whether this version is another Coaches Edition remains to be seen, but fans are undoubtedly hoping that it becomes widely available, considering Deion Sanders has worn early versions of other colorways before they were officially released.
As the anticipation for these new Diamond Turf releases continues to grow, the excitement surrounding Deion Sanders’ influence on the sneaker world shows no signs of slowing down. Whether these upcoming colorways become mass releases or remain exclusive to Coach Prime, they serve as a testament to his lasting impact on both the sports and fashion industries.