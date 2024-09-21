Deion Sanders hints at who might be on top of his next kid rankings
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders recently gave a playful update on his "kid rankings," a lighthearted tradition where he publicly ranks his five children.
During an appearance on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff, Sanders shared that his daughter, Shelomi Sanders, had shown him a shirt that placed her at the top of the rankings. The shirt was a clear bid for the number one spot, but Coach Prime didn’t reveal if it had any influence on his decision-making. True to form, he remained tight-lipped and did not provide an official update to his current rankings. But he did say "Shilo was working his way to the bottom."
This playful family dynamic has been a recurring theme for Sanders, who often jokes about the rankings of his children, including Shedeur, Shilo, Deion Jr., Deiondra, and Shelomi. Both Shedeur and Shilo currently play for him at Colorado, with Shedeur excelling at quarterback and Shilo playing a key role in the defense. Deion Jr. is also involved in the Buffaloes' program, running a portion of CU’s social media efforts, keeping the family close-knit in their professional and athletic endeavors.
Meanwhile, Sanders' oldest daughter, Deiondra, is based in Atlanta and recently became a mother, welcoming a baby boy with R&B singer Jacquees. While she isn’t directly involved with the Buffaloes, the whole Sanders family remains a prominent fixture in Coach Prime’s life and public persona.
With his family by his side, Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for their Big 12 conference debut, facing Baylor this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. As always, all eyes will be on Sanders, his coaching, and how his sons perform on the field under his guidance. Whether or not Shelomi will climb to the top of the rankings remains to be seen, but the family’s playful competition keeps fans entertained alongside Colorado’s rise in college football.