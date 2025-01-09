Deion Sanders leaks details about 2025 NFL Draft party in Boulder
Deion Sanders recently teased more details about an exciting 2025 NFL Draft party for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter during his appearance on ABC's Good Morning America. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach shared that the party, set to take place at the CU Events Center, is being planned to allow fans to celebrate the potential top picks in Boulder. Sanders confidently predicted that both Shedeur and Hunter would be selected within the first three picks of the draft.
This news follows Shedeur Sanders' announcement that he will not attend the draft in person in Green Bay. Instead, the quarterback prefers to celebrate alongside his Buffaloes supporters in Colorado, underscoring the strong connection he and Hunter have with the fanbase and the Boulder community.
Hunter’s path to the NFL Draft has been nothing short of historic. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner distinguished himself as the only FBS player with over 150 snaps on both offense and defense. His 688 defensive snaps and 672 offensive snaps make him a unique two-way talent. Hunter’s 14 receiving touchdowns led the Power 4 conferences, while his 92 receptions and 1,152 receiving yards both rank second in CU history. On defense, he allowed just 22 receptions and one touchdown while snagging four interceptions, further showcasing his elite versatility.
Shedeur Sanders' resume is equally impressive. He led the nation in completion percentage (74.2%) and was top five in passing touchdowns (35), passing yards per game (327.2), and pass efficiency (168.8). His consistency, with touchdown passes in 48 straight games, represents the longest streak in Division I history. Sanders is responsible for over 82% of Colorado’s offense in 2024, setting a Big 12 record and ranking third all-time in FBS history.
As Boulder prepares for this unprecedented celebration, Coach Prime’s vision for the draft party reflects the excitement and pride surrounding his program. With both Hunter and Sanders projected as top picks, Colorado fans will have plenty to cheer for come April.