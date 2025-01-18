Deion Sanders looking to add another Hall of Famer to his staff, per report
Deion Sanders continues to make headlines with rumors swirling about his potential interest in the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job. Despite the speculation, Sanders remains committed to rebuilding the Colorado program. Amid these developments, changes are taking place on his coaching staff. Running backs coach Gary 'Flea' Harrell, who followed Sanders from Jackson State, is no longer with the team.
Reports suggest Sanders is targeting Marshall Faulk, a 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and former NFL Network colleague, to join the Buffaloes as running backs coach. Faulk, known for his illustrious playing career, would bring unmatched expertise to the role despite having no prior coaching experience.
As a player, Faulk excelled at San Diego State, earning All-American honors, before embarking on a legendary NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams. He was a six-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, and won the NFL MVP award in 2000. Faulk also helped lead the Rams to victory in Super Bowl XXXIV.
If hired, Faulk would join a coaching staff already rich with NFL pedigree. Fellow Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has successfully transitioned into coaching with the Buffaloes, helping to revitalize the defensive line alongside Damione Lewis. Colorado has also welcomed visits from other NFL legends, including Terrell Owens and Michael Irvin, underscoring the program's connection to football greatness under Sanders.
To support Faulk in his potential new role, Colorado has promoted Tommie Robinson to assistant running backs coach. Robinson, a seasoned coaching veteran, brings decades of experience from several elite programs. His ties to Sanders date back to their time together with the Dallas Cowboys, adding another layer of familiarity to the staff.
By potentially adding Faulk, Sanders is building a unique coaching staff that combines star power and expertise, creating a magnetic environment for players and recruits. This approach reflects Sanders’s ability to think outside the box and leverage his network to elevate Colorado’s football program