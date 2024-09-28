Deion Sanders meets grandson "Baby Que" for the first time
Deion Sanders experienced a new and joyous milestone when he recently met his first grandchild. His daughter, Deiondra Sanders, and her fiancé, R&B singer Jacquees, welcomed a baby boy into the world in Atlanta, and the Colorado Buffaloes head coach couldn't have been prouder.
The one-month-old, affectionately referred to as "Baby Que," weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and measured 18 inches long when he was born on Aug 9. Deiondra gave birth with her son arriving safely despite a pregnancy that had been considered high-risk due to her medical history. Deiondra had previously undergone multiple myomectomy surgeries to remove fibroid growths, which added complexity to the pregnancy. However, both mother and child emerged healthy, making the event all the more special.
In a heartwarming twist, the same doctor who delivered Deiondra over three decades ago was the one who helped bring Baby Que into the world. This touching detail highlights the family’s deep roots and close connections, making the occasion even more meaningful.
Deion Sanders celebrated his transition into grandparenthood by announcing the news during a press conference where he expressed his excitement and pride. Prime also shares his birthday with the little one. Known for his charisma and larger-than-life persona on the football field, Coach Prime's role as a grandfather marks a new chapter in his life. The Sanders family legacy continues to grow, both in the sports world and in their personal lives, with Baby Que adding a new layer to the family's rich story.
As Colorado made its first-ever conference trip to Orlando, Deiondra and Jacquees reunited with her family to introduce their newborn son, creating a memorable family moment amidst Coach Prime’s busy season. From Coach Prime to “Papa Prime,” Sanders continues to balance his responsibilities on the field with his cherished new role as a grandfather.