Deion Sanders 'met with resistance' by Colorado following NFL interest, per reports
Deion Sanders has once again found himself at the center of football's biggest headlines. Amid speculation linking him to the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching vacancy, new details suggest significant discussions are underway involving Sanders' future at Colorado.
NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported on Thursday evening that Sanders approached Colorado athletic director Rick George with a request for increased NIL funding and additional resources for his staff. These requests reportedly followed an initial conversation Sanders had with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones regarding the head coaching position. However, Slater noted that George met Sanders’ requests with resistance, potentially complicating the situation in Boulder.
The Cowboys' coaching search, spurred by the dismissal of Mike McCarthy, has named Sanders as a prominent candidate. Alongside Sanders, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have emerged as early contenders. Saleh has already scheduled an interview, while Dallas has reportedly requested one with Moore. Despite the growing list of candidates, Sanders' name stands out due to his star power, charisma, and the success he has quickly built at Colorado.
In a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sanders confirmed his conversation with Jerry Jones and called the opportunity "intriguing." However, he emphasized his commitment to his current position at Colorado. “I’m focused on my team,” Sanders stated, underscoring his desire to continue building the Buffaloes program.
Deion Sanders crashes son's podcast to call him out over missed vacation
The potential move would not come without consequences. If Sanders were to accept an offer from the Cowboys, he would owe Colorado a $10 million buyout under the terms of his contract. Former ESPN reporter Ed Werder has suggested that Sanders would “almost certainly accept” an offer from Jones, given his ties to the area and his storied history with the Cowboys franchise as a player.
Shedeur and Travis Hunter reportedly never took a class on campus
For now, the situation remains fluid, with Sanders balancing his commitment to Colorado against the allure of a high-profile NFL coaching opportunity. The weeks ahead will likely determine whether Coach Prime stays in Boulder or heads home to Dallas.