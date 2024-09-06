Deion Sanders mourns the death of Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan
Rich Homie Quan, an Atlanta rapper who rose to fame for his distinctive voice and catchy hooks, passed away on Thursday, per multiple reports. He was 33.
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was one of many to mourn the death of Quan. He took to X (Formerly Twitter) and expressed his condolences, saying he recently talked to him.
"Lord that news regarding Rich Homie Quan Hurt, Sanders wrote. "I just spoke to my brother a couple of weeks ago. He introduced me to his son that was playing youth football. They were gonna come to a game. Will someone from the family please reach my son, Deion Sanders Jr. We’re praying for y’all."
Quan, who was born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, had a breakthrough hit in the mid-2010s with “Type of Way,” which quickly became a staple in the trap music scene. The track’s success led to high-profile remixes featuring artists like Jeezy and Meek Mill, solidifying Quan’s place in hip-hop. He continued to build his career with notable collaborations, including appearing on YG’s “My N****” alongside Jeezy and contributing to the hit “Lifestyle” with Young Thug and Birdman under the Rich Gang collective.
Quan’s follow-up single “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh),” produced by DJ Spinz and Nitti Beatz, became his highest-charting solo effort, reaching No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song showcased his ability to blend melodic flows with catchy, infectious beats, making it a fan favorite. In addition to his solo work, Quan also featured on Lil Dicky’s viral hit “$ave Dat Money,” further broadening his audience.
Tragically, Quan leaves behind a legacy that helped shape the sound of modern trap music. His contributions to the genre will be remembered as key moments in hip-hop’s evolution.