Deion Sanders offers banned reporter to 'shoot his shot' in press conference
Deion Sanders brought a touch of Thanksgiving spirit to a recent press conference by extending an olive branch to Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler, a journalist previously banned from asking questions at football-related events. The unexpected gesture came as Sanders opened the floor for Keeler to ask a question. However, Keeler declined the opportunity, maintaining the tension that has simmered between the two.
What Colorado's Deion Sanders said after win over Oklahoma State
The ban was instituted earlier this year and stemmed from what the CU Athletic Department described as "sustained, personal attacks" against both the football program and Sanders himself. In a statement provided to SI, the department clarified: "Keeler is still permitted to attend football-related activities as a credentialed member of the media, and other reporters from the Denver Post are welcome to ask questions." Despite this, Keeler’s critiques—referring to Sanders with monikers like "Deposition Deion," "the Bruce Lee of B.S.," and a "false prophet"—have resulted in an indefinite prohibition on him posing questions.
The tension between Sanders and Keeler became public before the start of the season when Sanders accused Keeler of persistently attacking him, asking, “What happened to get you like this?” The exchange devolved when Keeler attempted to pivot to football-related questions, but Sanders refused, moving on to a reporter asking about his Aflac sponsorship instead.
Deion Sanders throws shade at FSU while explaining postseason plans
Despite the media drama, Sanders has had a successful second season at Colorado, guiding the Buffaloes to a 9-3 regular-season record—their best since 2016. The team is now poised to accept a likely invitation to the Holiday or Alamo Bowl, capping off a season marked by both athletic success and off-field controversies. Sanders’ bold personality continues to define his coaching career, ensuring that his tenure remains a headline-grabber on and off the field.