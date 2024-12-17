Deion Sanders on future at Colorado: "I have every intention" to stay here
Deion Sanders reaffirmed his commitment to Colorado amidst ongoing speculation about his future. Sanders’ name has frequently been linked to high-profile NFL coaching jobs with the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders, should those positions become available. However, Sanders was direct in his response when asked about his future during 'The Pacman Jones Show'.
"I love where I am, I'm happy where I am. I can't wait to see what the future beholds where I am,” Sanders said. He expressed a deep connection to Boulder and his desire to leave a lasting legacy. "I have every intention, every plan in the world to be coaching for the Colorado Buffs from here on. I want to finish here. I want to put the flag...I want to put my name on the mountains out there, I want to put my flag down in Colorado."
Sanders’ statement comes during a significant moment for the Buffaloes, following Travis Hunter’s historic Heisman Trophy win. Hunter, a two-way star, made history as the first player in decades to excel on both offense and defense at an elite level, redefining the possibilities in college football. His Heisman victory is a reflection of not only his talent but also the culture Sanders has built at Colorado.
Hunter’s speech after receiving the award underscored his gratitude, faith, and the decisions that led him to this point. He credited his relationship with Deion Sanders as a key factor in his success, recalling his unconventional choice to play for Sanders at Jackson State before transitioning to Colorado. “Coach Prime told me this journey would be bigger than anything before,” Hunter said, emphasizing Sanders’ impact as both a coach and mentor.
Hunter’s win also highlights the growing influence of Sanders at Colorado. Sanders has brought a renewed energy and vision to the Buffaloes, attracting top-tier talent and instilling a sense of belief in his players. Hunter’s success represents the culmination of that vision, serving as a beacon of inspiration for young athletes who dare to challenge norms.
As Sanders remains vocal about his commitment to Colorado, it is clear that his influence extends beyond wins and losses. He is shaping players like Hunter into role models and redefining the program’s trajectory, leaving no doubt that his work in Boulder is far from finished.