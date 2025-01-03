Deion Sanders pleads with NFL franchise over GM opening: 'Don't mess this up'
The New York Jets are at a crossroads in their search for a new general manager, and the spotlight is on Louis Riddick, former NFL executive and current ESPN analyst. Riddick’s interview for the GM position marks a significant moment for the franchise, as they seek to rebuild after firing Joe Douglas in November. Among those advocating for Riddick is Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, who has made his stance clear on social media.
Sanders, a Hall of Famer and former teammate of Riddick with the Atlanta Falcons, publicly urged the Jets to make the right decision. In his tweet, Sanders implored the organization not to squander the opportunity, emphasizing Riddick’s professionalism and extensive knowledge. "Jets Please don’t mess this up… This man deserves a REAL CHANCE! He is knowledge & Class personified!" Sanders wrote.
Riddick’s NFL resume speaks for itself. His journey began as a pro scout for Washington from 2001 to 2004, followed by a promotion to director of pro personnel until 2007. He later joined the Philadelphia Eagles, where his influence continued to grow. Riddick rose through the ranks, serving as assistant director of pro personnel and ultimately becoming the team’s director of pro personnel from 2010 to 2013. His extensive front-office experience, combined with over a decade as an analyst at ESPN, has made him a sought-after candidate for multiple GM openings.
Deion Sanders sends message with New Year's resolution for the 'haters'
Despite previous interviews with the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and Pittsburgh Steelers, Riddick has yet to land a GM role. His candidacy with the Jets is his first opportunity since 2022, and Sanders’ endorsement highlights the significance of this moment.
Alamo Bowl between Colorado and BYU shatters record for TV viewership
The Jets face a daunting task in rebuilding their roster. Under Douglas’ tenure, the team failed to post a winning season, and with another 12-loss campaign this year, the pressure is on to find a leader capable of reversing the franchise’s fortunes. Riddick’s combination of scouting expertise and leadership skills could provide the foundation the Jets desperately need to turn things around.