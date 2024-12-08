Deion Sanders pleads with Raiders coach Antonio Pierce to draft sons
At a recent Las Vegas event, a video surfaced of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders sharing the stage with Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce. The interaction drew significant attention as Coach Prime made a lighthearted request to Pierce: “I need you to draft those Sanders boys.” This playful moment underscored the growing buzz surrounding Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son and Colorado’s star quarterback, as a potential top pick in the NFL Draft.
The exchange highlighted Shedeur’s meteoric rise in college football. With staggering stats for the 2024 season—3,926 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and a 74.2% completion rate—Shedeur has cemented himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. His historic season also saw him named the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner and set a Colorado single-season passing record with 438 yards in a 52-0 win over Oklahoma State. Analysts project Shedeur as a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and his impressive performance places him among college football legends like Joe Burrow and the late Dwayne Haskins.
During the event, Shilo Sanders, Deion’s other son and a standout safety for Colorado, humorously stood up to make his presence known when Pierce jokingly asked, “Where they at?” However, Shedeur was notably absent, though his recent Instagram post of Allegiant Stadium captioned “Legendary” added to speculation about a future connection with the Raiders.
Deion Sanders reportedly interested in coaching offers allowing him to be 'full self'
Despite the buzz, the prospect of Deion Sanders coaching his son in the NFL seems unlikely. Coach Prime has expressed no desire to transition to the NFL, famously stating that he has no interest in “barking around at other millionaires.” An AFC executive also weighed in, suggesting that Shedeur’s NFL career should allow him to stand alone, separate from his father’s shadow. "I hope for Shedeur that doesn't happen and he has to be his own man in his own career," he said.
Shedeur has spent his entire collegiate career under his father’s guidance, starting at Jackson State in 2021 before the Sanders family came to Boulder. Whether Shedeur continues to elevate Colorado football or transitions to the NFL, his impact on the sport is undeniable. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders’ ability to blend charisma, strategy, and player development has redefined coaching in college football. The father-son duo’s journey has already left a mark on the game, regardless of where their paths lead next.