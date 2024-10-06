Deion Sanders posts cryptic message during Colorado’s bye week
During the Colorado Buffaloes' bye week, head coach Deion Sanders shared a cryptic message on social media, leaving fans and analysts speculating about its meaning. In his post, Sanders quoted, "A wise man said: Don't seek revenge, the rotten fruits will fall by themselves." The statement lacked any further context, leaving it open to interpretation.
Coming off their break, the Buffaloes are preparing to face No. 18 Kansas State, a pivotal matchup that could shape their season. Some see Sanders' post as a possible reflection on the team's early-season challenges, which have included criticism from various corners as well as growing expectations after their fast start.
Despite initial momentum, the Buffs have encountered bumps along the way, prompting questions about their ability to stay competitive against top-tier teams like Kansas State. The message might suggest that Sanders is focused on staying grounded and not getting caught up in responding to doubters or external distractions, trusting that time will reveal those who are not built to last.
This upcoming game also carries personal significance for running back Dylan Edwards, who transferred from Kansas State before the season. His homecoming adds another layer of intrigue, especially with the eyes of the college football world watching how Coach Prime’s team performs after their bye. Colorado will look to regain momentum as they head into the heart of the season, and Sanders' post may be a signal that patience and persistence, rather than emotional reactions, will guide the team through adversity.