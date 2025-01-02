Deion Sanders praises Big 12 foe after CFB playoff loss to Texas
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has quickly turned the Sun Devils into a Big 12 powerhouse, and despite a heartbreaking 39-31 overtime loss to Texas in the College Football Playoff, his second year at the helm is being widely recognized as a resounding success. In a game that showcased the grit and resilience of his team, Arizona State battled back from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime against the Longhorns. Although Texas ultimately prevailed with a touchdown in the second overtime, the Sun Devils’ performance left a lasting impression.
One of Dillingham’s most notable supporters in the aftermath of the game was Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime took to social media to praise Dillingham and his team, stating, "We are proud of u and your team." Sanders' public endorsement highlights the mutual respect growing within the Big 12 as the conference seeks to establish itself as a major contender in the national landscape.
Dillingham’s rise has been meteoric. In just his second season, Arizona State captured the Big 12 Championship, marking the program's first conference title since joining the league. The Sun Devils’ 45-19 rout of Iowa State in the title game secured a spot in the College Football Playoff, capping off an 11-win season – the school's best campaign since 1996.
Their path to the championship game wasn’t easy. Arizona State won five consecutive games to close out the regular season, including two victories over ranked opponents. This impressive run earned Dillingham the Big 12 Coach of the Year honor, edging out Sanders for the accolade.
While Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes fell short of the Big 12 title game after a late-season loss to Kansas, his vocal support for Dillingham reflects his growing influence beyond Boulder. Sanders' platform extends far beyond the football field, and his words resonate with millions of college football fans and media alike.
Ultimately, Arizona State’s near-upset of Texas demonstrated the strength and competitiveness of the Big 12, challenging narratives dominated by the SEC. With leaders like Dillingham and Sanders at the forefront, the conference appears poised for continued national relevance.